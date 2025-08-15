Hey fellas



May be the last update for a bit as I'm feeling burnt after working on the game nonstop for years. This is the last feature that I wanted to add in this chunk of the game.



Anything else added later on will most likely be to server a much larger update.

I'm forever grateful to my early players and the input and feedback you've given to help make the game the best it can possibly be.

This update primarily adds the Blightmare System which is a mechanic which adds random stage effects to levels when you replay them to increase the difficulty in a a unique way.

Patch Notes: