Hey fellas
May be the last update for a bit as I'm feeling burnt after working on the game nonstop for years. This is the last feature that I wanted to add in this chunk of the game.
Anything else added later on will most likely be to server a much larger update.
I'm forever grateful to my early players and the input and feedback you've given to help make the game the best it can possibly be.
This update primarily adds the Blightmare System which is a mechanic which adds random stage effects to levels when you replay them to increase the difficulty in a a unique way.
Patch Notes:
Added the Blightmare mechanic which occurs when replaying completed levels.
Added a new sprite to levels on the map screen that can be replayed as Blightmares.
Added the ability to make enemy spawned Saws spawn activated, no longer needing player proximity to attack.
Added a variable and effect to enemies to allow them to be cursed with stat increases.
Added options to change the behaviour of health orbs.
Altered the shake object so it now returns to its original position after it finishes shaking. Noticeable with heavy shaking.
The red alarm effect from Fizzing Foundry can now be affected by the Blightmare hue shader.
Fixed audio bug which caused the 2 instances of the blizzard to appear at once when reloading from the mid checkpoint in Mont Blanc Part 1.
Adjusted a kill box of the bottomless pit in Mont Blanc Part 2 in order to have visible warning particles.
Changed the layer of the loose wires in Mont Blanc Part 2 so instances appear behind them.
Croissance City Part 2 has a new music track.
Fizzing Foundry Part 1 and 2 have new music tracks.
Sandpit Arena has a dedicated match and advertisement break music tracks.
Updated the artwork for the Marrow and Mr. Basanta first meeting scene.
Changed files in this update