15 August 2025 Build 19606152 Edited 15 August 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Overhauled how records are saved to prepare for 4.0 (Should have no noticeable change to players)
-Fixed the tutorial counting as a Campaign record
-The Campaign record text now turns gold when you beat it deathless

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3769941
  Loading history…
