 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Marvel Rivals PEAK Battlefield™ 6 THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19606140 Edited 18 August 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

Based on community feedback, we’ve applied several improvements and bug fixes.

Please check the details below for more information.

◈ Update Version:

  • Win: v1.0.5.1674

  • Mac: v1.0.5.44

◈ Update Content:

  • Improvements

  • Bug fixes

<Improvements>

Farm & Fish Farm

  • Fish Farm: Added sea urchin species to be cultivated

  • Farm: To avoid purchasing too many items, you can now buy up to 99 items at once

    • You may purchase multiple times to acquire more than 99 items

Sea Exploration

  • \[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Increased the spawn rate of Mjolnir

Boss Battle

  • \[Chapter 4] Added hints to the second boss battle with John Watson to assist specific patterns.

DAVE THE DIVER – BASE GAME

<Bug Fixes>

Mission

  • Fixed incorrect UI appearing during the mission “Collect Divine Tree Fruit”

  • Fixed an issue where the dolphin would disappear based on player actions during the “What Happened to the Dolphins?” mission

  • Fixed an issue where different BGM would play when retrying the “Cause of the earthquake” mission

  • Locked certain actions that may cause errors during the “Capture Tuna” tutorial

  • Fixed an issue where the “Return to Boat” menu could be brought up even when it is not possible to enter the boat during the “Defeat Pirates” mission

  • Adjusted Dave's reactions in certain dialogue to better match the context

Sea Exploration

  • Fixed a display issue where the cuttlefish ink effect was sometimes not applied

  • Fixed an issue where players could enter beyond the tutorial area during the “Go down through the opening” tutorial

  • Fixed an issue where the tablet in the “Glacier Area” could not be photographed

  • Fixed an issue where the “Over Capacity” icon would not disappear during the missions with mxmtoon

  • Fixed an issue where the “Beluga Taxi” could be summoned when it shouldn’t be available

Other

  • Fixed an issue where the game could not be continued when opening the phone application after completing the “Duff’s Weapon Shop” tutorial

  • Fixed grammatical errors in some texts and improved expressions for better clarity

ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC

<Bug Fixes>

  • Fixed an issue where the game could not be continued if Kasuga dies at the same time as the last remaining pirate during the escort mission

  • Fixed Kasuga’s beer glass on the sushi bar table to appear appropriately according to the context

📌Additional Information

  • In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the File Verification Guide and follow the steps.

◈ Notes

  • If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

  • Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1868141
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1868142
  • Loading history…
DLC 2492320 Depot 2492320
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2677020 Depot 2677020
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 2677020 Depot 2677021
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 2841140 Depot 2841140
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 2841140 Depot 2841141
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 3543180 Depot 3543180
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 3543180 Depot 3543181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link