Hello Divers!

Based on community feedback, we’ve applied several improvements and bug fixes.

Please check the details below for more information.

◈ Update Version:

◈ Update Content:

Farm & Fish Farm

You may purchase multiple times to acquire more than 99 items

Farm: To avoid purchasing too many items, you can now buy up to 99 items at once

Sea Exploration

Boss Battle

\[Chapter 4] Added hints to the second boss battle with John Watson to assist specific patterns.

Mission

Fixed incorrect UI appearing during the mission “Collect Divine Tree Fruit”

Fixed an issue where the dolphin would disappear based on player actions during the “What Happened to the Dolphins?” mission

Fixed an issue where different BGM would play when retrying the “Cause of the earthquake” mission

Locked certain actions that may cause errors during the “Capture Tuna” tutorial

Fixed an issue where the “Return to Boat” menu could be brought up even when it is not possible to enter the boat during the “Defeat Pirates” mission