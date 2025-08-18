Hello Divers!
Based on community feedback, we’ve applied several improvements and bug fixes.
Please check the details below for more information.
◈ Update Version:
Win: v1.0.5.1674
Mac: v1.0.5.44
◈ Update Content:
Improvements
Bug fixes
<Improvements>
Farm & Fish Farm
Fish Farm: Added sea urchin species to be cultivated
Farm: To avoid purchasing too many items, you can now buy up to 99 items at once
You may purchase multiple times to acquire more than 99 items
Sea Exploration
\[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Increased the spawn rate of Mjolnir
Boss Battle
\[Chapter 4] Added hints to the second boss battle with John Watson to assist specific patterns.
DAVE THE DIVER – BASE GAME
<Bug Fixes>
Mission
Fixed incorrect UI appearing during the mission “Collect Divine Tree Fruit”
Fixed an issue where the dolphin would disappear based on player actions during the “What Happened to the Dolphins?” mission
Fixed an issue where different BGM would play when retrying the “Cause of the earthquake” mission
Locked certain actions that may cause errors during the “Capture Tuna” tutorial
Fixed an issue where the “Return to Boat” menu could be brought up even when it is not possible to enter the boat during the “Defeat Pirates” mission
Adjusted Dave's reactions in certain dialogue to better match the context
Sea Exploration
Fixed a display issue where the cuttlefish ink effect was sometimes not applied
Fixed an issue where players could enter beyond the tutorial area during the “Go down through the opening” tutorial
Fixed an issue where the tablet in the “Glacier Area” could not be photographed
Fixed an issue where the “Over Capacity” icon would not disappear during the missions with mxmtoon
Fixed an issue where the “Beluga Taxi” could be summoned when it shouldn’t be available
Other
Fixed an issue where the game could not be continued when opening the phone application after completing the “Duff’s Weapon Shop” tutorial
Fixed grammatical errors in some texts and improved expressions for better clarity
ICHIBAN'S HOLIDAY DLC
<Bug Fixes>
Fixed an issue where the game could not be continued if Kasuga dies at the same time as the last remaining pirate during the escort mission
Fixed Kasuga’s beer glass on the sushi bar table to appear appropriately according to the context
📌Additional Information
In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the File Verification Guide and follow the steps.
◈ Notes
If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.
Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Changed files in this update