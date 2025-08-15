Hi everyone,



Here’s the new content included in this update 0.2 (currently in beta)!

Nightclub and bar

Ferry management

Decoration

Improvements and bug fixes

For better profitability, jet skis now consume half as much fuel,



Customers sleeping in yellow and blue bungalows were incorrectly placed,



After saving, sleeping customers could still have their request bubble visible,



Bungalows could be booked long in advance without customers actually being on the island,



Jet ski fuel count could go negative, so adding more wouldn’t give the correct amount,



Employees couldn’t move everywhere in relation to customers,



In some saves, ferries would not display,



In some saves, customers would request a bungalow even though one was available,



In some saves, a “ghost” ferry would be indicated, preventing sleep,



In some saves, customers would get stuck while eating,



Trampoline animation would not trigger for female characters,



DirectX 12 build: Following performance issues for Intel GPUs,



"Mango seeds" was translated as "Coconut seeds",



The bar no longer appears on the tablet,



Chocolate ice cream recipe now uses a coconut shell,



Jacuzzi was listed twice in the level screen,



“Grilled crab with lemon” recipe no longer shows “x5” in the recipe UI,



Treasures remain hidden until the associated map is found or purchased,



Customer summary now also shows the number of souvenirs requested,



Balloons could get stuck in lush rock clusters,



Added cricket SFX at night,



Added seagull SFX during the day,



Added timer SFX (“ding”) when the ice cream machine, oven, or blender finishes,



🌴 Roadmap update 🌴

Nighttime now offers a new gameplay phase for customers with more specific desires: having a drink, and dancing for hours!At level 3, an additional objective will appear to guide you.The nightclub lights up in the evening — all you have to do is prepare your best cocktails to serve at the bar. Your customers will take a seat and tell you what they want; serve them their order like a true bartender.To do so, stand in front of the jukebox, stereo system, or nightclub, and press "G". This will automatically open the folder where you can drop your music files.From now on, you decide how many ferries arrive at your island. In the new “ferries” tab on the computer, check or uncheck the schedules you prefer and organize your day however you want.to give your island a natural and tropical touch. These decorations are unlockable from level 4 to 10!(From now on, when you start a new game, we’ve added a few of these decorations for free on the island. These don’t give any hype points. To add new ones, you’ll need to unlock levels and purchase them in the shop.)+ 1 color for the square restaurant table (beige wood)+ 1 round restaurant table with two different colors (white wood, orange wood)+ 7 colors for floors and pergola (fences coming soon!)💪June✅ Employees (cleaner + cashier)✅ Night ferries✅ Steam achievements✅ More save slots🫰 July🔜 Employees (cook + collector)✅ Added decorations✅ Added sound effects✨August🔜 Themed days (challenges):- Shrimp Day- Corsair’s Fire🔜 Added decoration💡SeptemberStory: Act 3 (Old Joe’s Revelations)A new events system (wedding planning, …)Customers & Resort level 10 to 15New activities (fireworks… and more)Decorations!Recipes (wedding cake and more!)Craftable items!Treasures and places to explore!🔥Q1 2026Story: Act 4 (Fateful Reunions)Customers & Resort level 16 to 20Activities, items, and treasuresAND MUCH MORE!