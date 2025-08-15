Update Size - 6.8MB / BuildID 19606068

This is our first official patch under Early Access; and with this we've added in general bug fixes and QoL improvements on Bus Station and Bike Depot.

Weiner Town

Fixed Blue Buildings from being translucent

Fixed a void visible behind the Taxi Hotel

Kiev Central

Fixed a ‘Not in Service’ board not being in line with train

Moved Underground Logos on Platform 1 train

Fixed a Lamp Post clipping into Platform 2/3 Wall

Bus Station

Added Lights to Bus Depot

Re-aligned Depot road tiles

Bike Depot

Removed random invisible collisions on Car Park entry

Added collisions to Lim Bikes

Added collisions to Bike Lifts

Added collisions to Warehouse Garage Doors

Re-aligned Garage Walls

