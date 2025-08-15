 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19606068 Edited 15 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Size - 6.8MB / BuildID 19606068

This is our first official patch under Early Access; and with this we've added in general bug fixes and QoL improvements on Bus Station and Bike Depot.

Weiner Town

  • Fixed Blue Buildings from being translucent

  • Fixed a void visible behind the Taxi Hotel

Kiev Central

  • Fixed a ‘Not in Service’ board not being in line with train

  • Moved Underground Logos on Platform 1 train

  • Fixed a Lamp Post clipping into Platform 2/3 Wall

Bus Station

  • Added Lights to Bus Depot

  • Re-aligned Depot road tiles

Bike Depot

  • Removed random invisible collisions on Car Park entry

  • Added collisions to Lim Bikes

  • Added collisions to Bike Lifts

  • Added collisions to Warehouse Garage Doors

  • Re-aligned Garage Walls

Changed files in this update

