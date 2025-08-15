Update Size - 6.8MB / BuildID 19606068
This is our first official patch under Early Access; and with this we've added in general bug fixes and QoL improvements on Bus Station and Bike Depot.
Weiner Town
Fixed Blue Buildings from being translucent
Fixed a void visible behind the Taxi Hotel
Kiev Central
Fixed a ‘Not in Service’ board not being in line with train
Moved Underground Logos on Platform 1 train
Fixed a Lamp Post clipping into Platform 2/3 Wall
Bus Station
Added Lights to Bus Depot
Re-aligned Depot road tiles
Bike Depot
Removed random invisible collisions on Car Park entry
Added collisions to Lim Bikes
Added collisions to Bike Lifts
Added collisions to Warehouse Garage Doors
Re-aligned Garage Walls
