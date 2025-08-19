Both the Free Demo and unreleased version have been upgraded by improving the overall lighting making it more immersive and one step closer to a cheap, uh I mean, inexpensive AAA title. Of course it's not that good, but the update makes the islands and places to visit that much cooler looking, which makes the overall feel seem much better.

Controls for the land player have been a little weird, say most testers and me too. So I spent a lot of time tweaking and improving the controls. This is the third major iteration of the controls for controlling the player on land, and this is by far the best so far. Sure he runs sideways funny but don't worry you have complete control of turning, looking, and walking making it way easier to get around and just play the game without fighting the camera and player movement.

The jet ski is smooth and fast on the water and was given a bit of zing in the close up camera view where the ski movement feels more, just, cool, as you turn and slide between rocks and docks.

The release is scheduled for Sept 2 2025 so wishlist it today so it gets some exposure on Steam and you will also get a reminder for the release. If you played the demo and didn't wishlist it please wishlist it because that is the main thing Steam uses to recommend it to other players. Thanks.

