This build is a candidate for a hotfix.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
You can opt-in to the beta version of the Meta Quest Steam Link app here. The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.
SteamVR:
Fixed some areas of the VR user interface not updating when they should
Fixed a bug that broke input for games using EXT_EYE_GAZE_INTERACTION.
Fixed an occasional issue where dragging floating dashboard overlays can cause the dashboard to disappear.
More aggressive fix for a case where firmware updates do not complete because vrmonitor does not transition to firmware update mode.
Changed depots in beta branch