15 August 2025 Build 19605996 Edited 15 August 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is another small update addressing some early feedback

-removed placeholder skill triangle from the menu. we might add it back later once the underlying functionality is implemented since we received a lot of complaints about having nonfunctional placeholder designs in the game (despite the game being a work in progress early access alpha)
-replaced some icons with text for map details note counts etc.
-updated squat icon for fitness stats
-minor changes to game folder structure
-added more stuff to credits section and moved some credits from 3rdparty-licenses file (which is only meant to contain licenses) to in-game credits
-minor adjustments to some UI colors

