This is another small update addressing some early feedback



-removed placeholder skill triangle from the menu. we might add it back later once the underlying functionality is implemented since we received a lot of complaints about having nonfunctional placeholder designs in the game (despite the game being a work in progress early access alpha)

-replaced some icons with text for map details note counts etc.

-updated squat icon for fitness stats

-minor changes to game folder structure

-added more stuff to credits section and moved some credits from 3rdparty-licenses file (which is only meant to contain licenses) to in-game credits

-minor adjustments to some UI colors