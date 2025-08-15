Thank you to all of you who love "Island Robot Farm"! In this update, we've prepared a ton of new content for everyone to enjoy. Steamhappy thanks you for your love and patience. The update details are as follows:

\[New Content]

New Building: Giant Granary - Sell plants without queuing. New Building: Oil Pump - Obtain crude oil, with bonuses when used with Dark Soil Plots. New Building: Birdhouse - Can be used to raise seabirds. New Building: BGM Player - Adjust the game's background music. Added 1 lighting structure and 1 decorative structure.

\[Bug Fixes & Optimizations]

After building the Botanical Research Institute, a quick-access button is added to the toolbar. Fixed several known issues and adjusted some UI elements.

Finally, thank you to all players worldwide for your love and support! I will continue to develop new content in the coming time. I hope you have fun playing the game and find that sense of "tranquility" that belongs to you within it!