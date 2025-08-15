 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605915 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to all of you who love "Island Robot Farm"! In this update, we've prepared a ton of new content for everyone to enjoy. Steamhappy thanks you for your love and patience. The update details are as follows:

\[New Content]

  1. New Building: Giant Granary - Sell plants without queuing.

  2. New Building: Oil Pump - Obtain crude oil, with bonuses when used with Dark Soil Plots.

  3. New Building: Birdhouse - Can be used to raise seabirds.

  4. New Building: BGM Player - Adjust the game's background music.

  5. Added 1 lighting structure and 1 decorative structure.

\[Bug Fixes & Optimizations]

  1. After building the Botanical Research Institute, a quick-access button is added to the toolbar.

  2. Fixed several known issues and adjusted some UI elements.

Finally, thank you to all players worldwide for your love and support! I will continue to develop new content in the coming time. I hope you have fun playing the game and find that sense of "tranquility" that belongs to you within it!

