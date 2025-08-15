Dear Director,

In order to provide you with an improved experience, the Logistics Department will shut down the servers for maintenance at 09:00 on August 15. The work is expected to last approximately four hours.

During this period, certain areas of the Welfare Institute will be temporarily closed while we service the Stability Anchors. Kindly adjust your schedule in advance to avoid any unnecessary anomalies.

Once the maintenance is complete, the facility will reopen and updated supplies will be delivered to the inbox in your office. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Update Details

I. New Features & Optimizations

1. Enhanced models for the “Ouroboros” faction: Type-C4, Lurien, Katagiri, and Akemi.

II. Balance Adjustments

1. Leader “Pio”—Skill “Switch!” now costs 1 energy.

2. “Lurien”—Attack reduced to 0.

3. “Akemi”—Health reduced to 5.

4. “C4-Reflecting Dash”—Skill “Reflecting Dash” changed to:

Select one friendly Type-C4 on the field; that card gains the passive, unique ability “Recoil Shot: When an enemy Follower is deployed, deal 1 damage to the enemy Leader.” Then destroy this card.

5. “Lurien-Shadowflow”—Cost reduced to 1.

6. “Lurien-Shadowflow”—Skill “Shadowflow” changed to:

Summon a 1/1 Illusory Lurien, then increase the Attack of all friendly Swordsmen by 1. Then destroy this card.