"Soul Dossier" August 15th Update Announcement

The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo maintenance on August 15th at 10:30 (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be earlier or later depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Good Luck Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the claimed period~

【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Xiang Nuannuan

- Slightly increased maximum stamina.

<Ghost>

• Bai Qiulian \[Revised]

- Some of Bai Qiulian's skills can generate pools of water on the ground (the duration and effect are the same as the 3rd skill, and both the effect and duration increase with the level of the 3rd skill).

- The water balls of Bai Qiulian can continuously generate a pool of water on the ground along their flight path.

- When Bai Qiulian releases her 1st skill, a pool of water can be generated at the position of the water bubble.

- When Bai Qiulian releases her 2nd skill, pools of water are generated along the path of the water bubble's movement.

- When Bai Qiulian releases her area-of-effect skill, if there are pools of water within the initial range of the area, all the pools within the range will be consumed, and each consumed pool can increase the size of the area.

- The duration of the pools generated by Bai Qiulian's 3rd skill has been reduced.

- The slow effect of the pools generated by Bai Qiulian's 3rd skill has been reduced.

- The maximum distance that Bai Qiulian's water balls can travel after being launched has been reduced.

Star Diamond Mall: Star Trail - Taurus

Star Trail - Taurus is available for a limited time!

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box now features the Star Trail series Star Diamond Red Fashion!

2. Collect all to exchange for the exclusive item of Youyue - Star Trail - Taurus.

3. Wearing the full set will activate a brand-new skill effect and exclusive idle action.

"Lucky Gift"

The Lucky Treasure Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand outfits for you to draw!

The new swimsuit series outfit "Xiang Nannan - Cherry Red Sea" is now available in Lucky Gift!

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on August 28th

The highest rank in the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The highest rank in the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Uqizhi - Fengli Zhuguang · Xiying & Lixiaotu - Fengli Zhuguang · Quanxiang" Series

"Direct Sale Page Reappearance: Beans Look Forward"

Who says these beans are old?

Event Time: 2025/8/15 - 2025/8/29

Available for direct purchase on the page, limited-time special offer of 28,800 spirit stones.

Direct Sale Page Returns: Happy Lantern Festival

The Year of the Snake Welcomes Spring, Celebrate the Lantern Festival

Event Time: 2025/8/15 - 2025/8/29

Available for direct purchase on the page, limited-time special offer of 5,800 spirit stones.

"Summer's End Gathering of Gifts"

Event Time: After the version update - 23:59:59 on August 28, 2025

Exclusive for the end of summer!!! The colorful wish pool is now open! Start with 300 spirit stones to customize your exclusive prize pool. No repeated draws, guaranteed surprises. Collect all the rare theme skin exchange coupons. Limited time until August 28. Don't miss out on these amazing rewards!

"End of Summer Accumulated Consumption Event"

"End of Summer Accumulated Spending, Surprises Keep Coming."

Event Time: After the version update - 23:59:59 on September 5, 2025

1. During the event period, accumulate the specified amount of spirit stones in consumption to unlock the corresponding tier rewards.

2. The more you spend, the more you enjoy. Rewards can be stacked and claimed, with the highest value return exceeding 100%.

"Summer 8-draw Treasure Box"

Super value limited-time discount! Up to 8 draws with no duplicates!

During the event period, consume spirit stones to participate in the event. The spirit stone consumption amounts are as follows: 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, 8000, 12000, 16000, 18000.

All items will not be duplicated, and once drawn, they will not be returned. The amount of spirit stones required for each subsequent draw will increase, but the probability of obtaining rare items will also be higher!! (For probability details, please refer to the event page)

You can participate in the draw event up to 8 times to obtain skin rewards such as "Wei Qingyu - Red Bean Song · Cinnabar" and "Nie Xiaoqian - Bamboo Night Wind Sound". Good luck!!!!

1. Fixed the issue where Human Jiang Muwan's primary star skill could not pass the paper in most walls on the pyramid map.

2. Fixed the problem where Human Wu QiZhi's primary star skill would immediately enter cooldown when interrupted by switching items or jumping over obstacles before entering stealth mode during the pre-cast animation.

3. Fixed the issue where Human Su Qingli's primary star skill would immediately enter cooldown when interrupted during the animation.

4. Fixed the problem where Human Ao Feng and Human Na Lan Lian Wu would consume all 4 layers of the trap from Simulated Ghost Nine-Tailed Fox's 2nd skill at once when the primary star skill was reflected.

5. Fixed the issue where Human Luo Li could gain energy by pressing G to discard the pigeon and left-click to release it simultaneously.

6. Fixed the problem where Humans would be unable to interact for the entire game if knocked down by a Ghost during the period of opening the third eye.

7. Fixed the issue where Simulated Ghost Ba Chi Da Ren would keep accelerating until the next trigger of the chase when the Human wearing the hat left his vision while in stealth mode.

8. Fixed the problem where Human would have a hit animation when the damage from Simulated Ghost Huang Xian's 2nd skill was reflected by the substitute life red envelope.

9. Fixed the issue where Simulated Ghost Xiao Li's full-level domain skill placed within the array eye range would not slow down the Human.

10. Fixed the problem where the stun from the exclusive trick "Fierce Spirit Doll" of Simulated Ghost Yao Ou was lost when the 2nd skill was triggered.

11. Fixed the issue where Human could not pass through obstacles (Little Red Channel) during the remaining time of Simulated Ghost Xiao Pi's 2nd skill when using the 3rd skill.

