Necromancers - release day is finally upon us!

All 7 nights are now available, as are all 40 monsters as promised. We've worked really hard to ensure that every Monster feels unique and has its own playstyle, and we're super excited to see what broken synergies you all find!

Player feedback has been instrumental in getting NFAW to where it is today, so please keep it coming.

Here's a basic roadmap of what the future looks like from here:

We plan to release a small update with some additional enemies over the next 3-4 days. We were hoping to release with more, but getting the balance just right takes time, particularly for the boss & final battles where we're trying to make the fights more unique.

Difficulty levels will come next, with the current state of the game serving as the 'standard' difficulty. Harder difficulty levels at this stage will include having at least 1 Monster selected for you per Battle, to force you to think more about how each Monster synergizes with your others, and whether you should spread out your Move Tomes and buffs more. Other ideas include removing enemy tooltips & preventing 0-cost Moves from being duplicated outside Battle. If you have other ideas for harder difficulties please let us know!

Then more enemies will be released. 3 sets of enemies for each possible encounter is our aim. Enough to keep it interesting but not so random that you cannot plan ahead once you learn the game.

Lastly, a draft game mode will be implemented. This was actually our original vision for the game, but jumping straight into a draft-style game with so many Moves was very overwhelming. We hope that once the game has been out for a month or two and players are more familiar with how everything works, draft will add some additional variety and more crazy combos! This update won't come for a month or two, as we focus on balancing the main game mode and ensuring we get this mode perfect.

Thank you again for all your support! As always, if you have any feedback please let us know!