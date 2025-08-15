Performance
- Streamway calculations are now parallelized
- Collision has been completely refactored for a variety of performance gains.
Quality of Life and Tuning
- New trashing style implemented + sound FX - Items will only trash when the inventory window is closed, or when a new item is placed ontop of an existing item in the trash slot. Hotkeys unchanged.
- Collector overlay will now grey out motes that dont match
- Whipwind gripper tuned to 2s from 3s (matching Whirling Gripper)
Aesthetics
- Simple Collector has a small visual indicator of what direction the output is without Alt mode.
- Added environmental FX to the Library
- Fire Track #4 and Shadow track #4 added to the OST
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a variety of token and tooltip errors, rewrote the system to be more consistent
- Fixed a variety of bugs around Info Overlay that broke while making the system more performant
- Fixed a variety of bugs around Structure Partner order that could lead to rare inoperable structures.
- Fix for Underground Slabs having an invalid destination reference
- Fix for Grippers sometimes placing opposite the preview when in a flip doesn't unflip
- Mana Pools will no longer attempt to store power while in entropy.
- Lava Pedestal should no longer show shadows on other planes.
- Fixed bug where lava generators would not put down a lava tile if it destroyed a pedestal.
- Fixed a bug that could leave a dangling tooltip from Closing Runeshroom Window.
- Plane portals will now destroy any structures overlapping with their footprint when they are created.
- Load/save creating an object on top of a doodad is more aggressive about destroying it.
- Doodads will never be placed if there is something in their footprint (they can't run harvest logic).
