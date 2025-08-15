 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605465 Edited 15 August 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Mostly perf and bugs this week, back to features and QoL next week!

Performance
  • Streamway calculations are now parallelized
  • Collision has been completely refactored for a variety of performance gains.


Quality of Life and Tuning
  • New trashing style implemented + sound FX - Items will only trash when the inventory window is closed, or when a new item is placed ontop of an existing item in the trash slot. Hotkeys unchanged.
  • Collector overlay will now grey out motes that dont match
  • Whipwind gripper tuned to 2s from 3s (matching Whirling Gripper)


Aesthetics
  • Simple Collector has a small visual indicator of what direction the output is without Alt mode.
  • Added environmental FX to the Library
  • Fire Track #4 and Shadow track #4 added to the OST


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a variety of token and tooltip errors, rewrote the system to be more consistent
  • Fixed a variety of bugs around Info Overlay that broke while making the system more performant
  • Fixed a variety of bugs around Structure Partner order that could lead to rare inoperable structures.
  • Fix for Underground Slabs having an invalid destination reference
  • Fix for Grippers sometimes placing opposite the preview when in a flip doesn't unflip
  • Mana Pools will no longer attempt to store power while in entropy.
  • Lava Pedestal should no longer show shadows on other planes.
  • Fixed bug where lava generators would not put down a lava tile if it destroyed a pedestal.
  • Fixed a bug that could leave a dangling tooltip from Closing Runeshroom Window.
  • Plane portals will now destroy any structures overlapping with their footprint when they are created.
  • Load/save creating an object on top of a doodad is more aggressive about destroying it.
  • Doodads will never be placed if there is something in their footprint (they can't run harvest logic).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
  • Loading history…
