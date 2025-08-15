A small patch with some bugfixes and adjustments to things introduced in the latest patch, along with some changes to combat feedback and animations.
Changelog
New Features:
- Added new attack animations for pets;
- Added new attack animations for specific weapons;
Adjustments:
- Improved critical hit feedback;
- Added shortcuts to "Gem Melding", "Gem Alchemy" and "Gem Storage" menus between them;
- Improved the Pet's hidden element information display on the "Pets" menu;
- Pet's hidden element is now also shown as an icon on your Pet list while having the "Rune of the Beastmaster" equipped;
- Improved Pet sorting on the Pets menu;
Balancing Adjustments:
- Reduced the stats of the following Badges:
- - Scholar;
- - Know-It-All;
- Increased the number of stacks of bleed applied by pets while using the "Rune of the Beastmaster";
Bugfixes:
- Fixed bread not healing HP when Rune of Magic Absorption was equipped;
- Fixed some attack particle effects not rendering correctly;
- Beard type name no longer displays incorrectly if you're wearing a helmet during character creation;
- "Panacea" spell no longer removes player buffs;
- Fixed "Mini-Mushroom" Pet element and stats not working correctly;
Changed files in this update