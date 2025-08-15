 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605459 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small patch with some bugfixes and adjustments to things introduced in the latest patch, along with some changes to combat feedback and animations.

Changelog


New Features:

  • Added new attack animations for pets;
  • Added new attack animations for specific weapons;


Adjustments:

  • Improved critical hit feedback;
  • Added shortcuts to "Gem Melding", "Gem Alchemy" and "Gem Storage" menus between them;
  • Improved the Pet's hidden element information display on the "Pets" menu;
  • Pet's hidden element is now also shown as an icon on your Pet list while having the "Rune of the Beastmaster" equipped;
  • Improved Pet sorting on the Pets menu;


Balancing Adjustments:

  • Reduced the stats of the following Badges:
  • - Scholar;
  • - Know-It-All;
  • Increased the number of stacks of bleed applied by pets while using the "Rune of the Beastmaster";


Bugfixes:

  • Fixed bread not healing HP when Rune of Magic Absorption was equipped;
  • Fixed some attack particle effects not rendering correctly;
  • Beard type name no longer displays incorrectly if you're wearing a helmet during character creation;
  • "Panacea" spell no longer removes player buffs;
  • Fixed "Mini-Mushroom" Pet element and stats not working correctly;

Changed files in this update

