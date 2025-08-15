Changelog

New Features:

Added new attack animations for pets;



Added new attack animations for specific weapons;



Adjustments:

Improved critical hit feedback;



Added shortcuts to "Gem Melding", "Gem Alchemy" and "Gem Storage" menus between them;



Improved the Pet's hidden element information display on the "Pets" menu;



Pet's hidden element is now also shown as an icon on your Pet list while having the "Rune of the Beastmaster" equipped;



Improved Pet sorting on the Pets menu;



Balancing Adjustments:

Reduced the stats of the following Badges:



- Scholar;



- Know-It-All;



Increased the number of stacks of bleed applied by pets while using the "Rune of the Beastmaster";



Bugfixes:

Fixed bread not healing HP when Rune of Magic Absorption was equipped;



Fixed some attack particle effects not rendering correctly;



Beard type name no longer displays incorrectly if you're wearing a helmet during character creation;



"Panacea" spell no longer removes player buffs;



Fixed "Mini-Mushroom" Pet element and stats not working correctly;



A small patch with some bugfixes and adjustments to things introduced in the latest patch, along with some changes to combat feedback and animations.