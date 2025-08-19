 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19605457 Edited 19 August 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Roomie

  • Kick off your Roomie journey with a quick style quiz to shape their personality just the way you like!

Rooms 2

R2 Beta Content:
  • Snap Point component is now available in R2 Beta rooms. Attach this component to other objects/containers, and they'll automatically snap together when dropped near each other!

The following chips and events are also available in R2 Beta rooms alongside Snap Point:Chips:
  • Rec Room Object Snap To Object
  • Rec Room Object Unsnap
  • Rec Room Object Get All Snapped Objects
  • Rec Room Object Get Directly Snapped Objects
  • Snap Point Get Snapped Snap Point
  • Snap Point Set Locked
  • Snap Point Snap To Snap Point
  • Snap Point Unsnap

Events
  • (Snap Point) Snapped
  • (Snap Point) Unsnapped
  • (Object) Root Object Snap Point Snapped
  • (Object) Root Object Snap Point Unsnapped
  • Made a fix to surface snapping so it no longer causes objects to float.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • Added the ability to switch between landscape and portrait mode in the Share Camera.
  • Added a new Icon in the Backpack to show that Share Camera has been updated with video recording.
  • Fixed an issue where old Share Camera videos were not being deleted after recording.
  • Support for toggling aspect ratio in the Share Camera.
  • Added Local Player Get RR+ Status chip.
  • Looking at a cool item in the store? Quickly buy the matching set from the item's purchase page.
  • Objects with Magnetic Anchors have new visuals when being Placed by hand on Screens.
  • The new Maker Pen Beta is now default on Console (but you can switch back to the Classic version using the equipment wheel, and we'll remember your preference).
  • Fixed a bug where the Background Becomes Orange In "Full Size Config", "Color Picker Page" And "Palette Page".

Rec Room/Avatar Studio

  • On the Create Avatar Item Item window, the Item Type dropdown is fixed back up to show the correct type names.
  • The Avatar Item Secondary Item Types dropdown is fixed up to only include item types that are supported for each body type.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creatorWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/

Changed files in this update

Windows RecRoom Content Depot 471711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link