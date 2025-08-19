Roomie
- Kick off your Roomie journey with a quick style quiz to shape their personality just the way you like!
Rooms 2R2 Beta Content:
- Snap Point component is now available in R2 Beta rooms. Attach this component to other objects/containers, and they'll automatically snap together when dropped near each other!
The following chips and events are also available in R2 Beta rooms alongside Snap Point:Chips:
- Rec Room Object Snap To Object
- Rec Room Object Unsnap
- Rec Room Object Get All Snapped Objects
- Rec Room Object Get Directly Snapped Objects
- Snap Point Get Snapped Snap Point
- Snap Point Set Locked
- Snap Point Snap To Snap Point
- Snap Point Unsnap
Events
- (Snap Point) Snapped
- (Snap Point) Unsnapped
- (Object) Root Object Snap Point Snapped
- (Object) Root Object Snap Point Unsnapped
- Made a fix to surface snapping so it no longer causes objects to float.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- Added the ability to switch between landscape and portrait mode in the Share Camera.
- Added a new Icon in the Backpack to show that Share Camera has been updated with video recording.
- Fixed an issue where old Share Camera videos were not being deleted after recording.
- Support for toggling aspect ratio in the Share Camera.
- Added
Local Player Get RR+ Statuschip.
- Looking at a cool item in the store? Quickly buy the matching set from the item's purchase page.
- Objects with Magnetic Anchors have new visuals when being Placed by hand on Screens.
- The new Maker Pen Beta is now default on Console (but you can switch back to the Classic version using the equipment wheel, and we'll remember your preference).
- Fixed a bug where the Background Becomes Orange In "Full Size Config", "Color Picker Page" And "Palette Page".
Rec Room/Avatar Studio
- On the Create Avatar Item Item window, the Item Type dropdown is fixed back up to show the correct type names.
- The Avatar Item Secondary Item Types dropdown is fixed up to only include item types that are supported for each body type.
Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creator
