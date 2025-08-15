 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605450
Update notes via Steam Community
新增：
•医馆增加用药设置，可设置治疗时需要额外使用的药品。
•角色面板增加【优先进食】设置，可设置至多5种食物，弟子进食时会优先选择设置的食物。
•在角色装备界面查看物品信息时额外显示已装备物品的信息。
•弟子社交界面增加标记按钮，被标记的角色在关系列表中优先显示。

调整：
•地图现在会显示已追踪的官府悬赏任务的标记。
•云游商人现在会出售一些木板和石砖。

修复：
•修复装备随机属性【受到伤害】作为百炼属性时数值不正确的问题。

Changed files in this update

Windows windows Depot 1058771
