新增：
•医馆增加用药设置，可设置治疗时需要额外使用的药品。
•角色面板增加【优先进食】设置，可设置至多5种食物，弟子进食时会优先选择设置的食物。
•在角色装备界面查看物品信息时额外显示已装备物品的信息。
•弟子社交界面增加标记按钮，被标记的角色在关系列表中优先显示。
调整：
•地图现在会显示已追踪的官府悬赏任务的标记。
•云游商人现在会出售一些木板和石砖。
修复：
•修复装备随机属性【受到伤害】作为百炼属性时数值不正确的问题。
V0.6.04
