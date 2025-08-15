🪙 Testing Crypto Coin Inventory Drops
Our minting machines are fired up again!
Drop Rate Tweaks: We’ve turned up the faucet — coins should now appear more frequently during testing.
Rarity Unchanged: The thrill of finding those ultra-rare coins is still intact.
This update is all about making sure drops actually drop. Fingers crossed… let’s see if we start minting like never before! 🚀💰
