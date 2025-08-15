 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605409 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🪙 Testing Crypto Coin Inventory Drops
Our minting machines are fired up again!

Drop Rate Tweaks: We’ve turned up the faucet — coins should now appear more frequently during testing.

Rarity Unchanged: The thrill of finding those ultra-rare coins is still intact.

This update is all about making sure drops actually drop. Fingers crossed… let’s see if we start minting like never before! 🚀💰

Changed files in this update

Depot 3857121
