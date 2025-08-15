 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605352
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where the voiced lines play the wrong voices if you save and load on the first line of the scene
  • Kryska's Counter passive ability should now work
  • Kryska's Guard ability should now work
  • Enemies no longer attack Kryska off screen if she retreats with her Taunt active
  • Divine Prayer rebalanced: Bounty gain is now 2.5x instead of 5x, fleet wide damage increased if unlucky
  • Fixed crash if you hold down proceed in the final scene without selecting a girl
  • Lynn no longer loops her throwing shuriken sprite
  • Fixed bug where choices still display if you open the Party Status Menu
  • Fixed bug where equipping fire proof sails applied to the enemy instead of you
  • For users with old GPUs struggling with low FPS, try holding down the letters W, A, T, E, R and the CTRL key at the same time in the battles to turn off the water. (This is not recommended if you are above the minimum system requirements.)
  • Fixed typos

