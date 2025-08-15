 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19605351 Edited 15 August 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Newly constructed houses will automatically take some fuel from market storage

Visitors will no longer wander into Villagers' homes

Updated Recruits Tab with tooltip highlight class description and jobs

Fixed issues with visitors not spawning for some Campaigns/Kingdoms stuck in a 0/1 Visitor State.

Fixed issues with AI crafters (attempts to use research bench and issues finding ingredients)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3372711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link