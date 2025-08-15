Newly constructed houses will automatically take some fuel from market storage
Visitors will no longer wander into Villagers' homes
Updated Recruits Tab with tooltip highlight class description and jobs
Fixed issues with visitors not spawning for some Campaigns/Kingdoms stuck in a 0/1 Visitor State.
Fixed issues with AI crafters (attempts to use research bench and issues finding ingredients)
Patch Summary – v0.1.53749
Update notes via Steam Community
