- Added tutorial for playing as a Lightphobe (WIP)
- Updated loadout tooltip background
- Mousewheel can now be used to adjust the camera's distance on Lightphobes
- Fixed a bug in replays where the music would continue playing after rewinding
- Added a new menu in the replay system with the following features (press Tab to show/hide menu):
- view different player's perspectives
- skip to a specific time in the replay
- set custom playback speed
v0.25.0 Patch
v0.25.0 Patch
