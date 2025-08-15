 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605312 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added tutorial for playing as a Lightphobe (WIP)
  • Updated loadout tooltip background
  • Mousewheel can now be used to adjust the camera's distance on Lightphobes
  • Fixed a bug in replays where the music would continue playing after rewinding
  • Added a new menu in the replay system with the following features (press Tab to show/hide menu):
    • view different player's perspectives
    • skip to a specific time in the replay
    • set custom playback speed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1218471
