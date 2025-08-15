 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605240 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add popup after buying first vehicle showing how to change transportation mode
  • Fix Cook Food not spawning Home Cooked Food when no ingredients available on the last tick
  • Fix kicking someone out of the household not removing their passions
  • Fix taking too many jobs at the same site makes buttons go outside UI window

Changed files in this update

Depot 2459491
