- Add popup after buying first vehicle showing how to change transportation mode
- Fix Cook Food not spawning Home Cooked Food when no ingredients available on the last tick
- Fix kicking someone out of the household not removing their passions
- Fix taking too many jobs at the same site makes buttons go outside UI window
Update Notes For v1.00.23
