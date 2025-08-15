 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605232 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces new stores where characters can wear outfits.

  • Introduced new stores: Bikini, Casual, and Fashion Wear.
  • Added 40 new outfit images for characters to purchase.
  • Implemented a money system for buying character outfits.
  • Added a notification system for info, success and error feedback.

