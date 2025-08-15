- Introduced new stores: Bikini, Casual, and Fashion Wear.
- Added 40 new outfit images for characters to purchase.
- Implemented a money system for buying character outfits.
- Added a notification system for info, success and error feedback.
v0.14.0 patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
This update introduces new stores where characters can wear outfits.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3785421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update