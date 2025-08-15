This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

Visual upgrades for Meadow, Volcano and Desert are out on the Test branch for those who want to play early!

The update also includes a new Snow map!

Changes:

-Added proper environmental models, lighting, and set dressing to Meadow, Volcano and Desert maps.

-Maps should feel more alive and lived in, with things like trees and foliage, rivers, volcanos, sand dunes and ancient temples added to the backdrop.

//There are plans to make more use of these great spaces in a single player mode--but not just yet!

-Added Snow map, also with environmental models, lighting, and set dressing.

Known Issues:

There are a few visual glitches (mostly just textures and lighting) we'll be fixing in the next day or so.

-Build Size is bigger than we want it to be.

//We've gotten some of the big improvements in.. like reducing texture size on the new assets where they're not needed yet. We'll continue chipping away at decreasing the build size in future updates.

//Some further optimizations, like Unity's Addressables (which reduce load times) and smarter use of models and variants (less models in build = smaller build) are on the roadmap.

//Overall, we've got about 10 unique biomes we're slowly working into the build.

//We're slowly working them in, as build size optimizations are ready to roll out.

-Textures on player characters appear wrong in-game

//A few textures on players and a few objects need fixing. Those will roll out in the next day or so.

Thanks for playing!

-Dave