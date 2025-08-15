 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605175 Edited 15 August 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Manual creation has arrived.... kind of.

  • You can now view all available options for manual creation
  • You can now select description for the creatures
  • You can now select HP, AC, Challenge Rating, and Attributes for creatures
  • The manual generated monster will not be able to be saved at this time
  • Next update will feature Saving throws, skills, languages (maybe more)


There are still bugs with:
  • Attack rolls that feature multiple dice
  • Extended delay with dice results at times
  • Saving is still clunky and will be reworked at a later time
  • Saving will be updated to allow the saving of manually created creatures


Thanks for being patient, life hasn't been.

