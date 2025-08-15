- You can now view all available options for manual creation
- You can now select description for the creatures
- You can now select HP, AC, Challenge Rating, and Attributes for creatures
- The manual generated monster will not be able to be saved at this time
- Next update will feature Saving throws, skills, languages (maybe more)
There are still bugs with:
- Attack rolls that feature multiple dice
- Extended delay with dice results at times
- Saving is still clunky and will be reworked at a later time
- Saving will be updated to allow the saving of manually created creatures
Thanks for being patient, life hasn't been.
Changed files in this update