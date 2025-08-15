 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605166 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:26:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed dynamite not glowing in the darkness

  • Fixed the Backlog task for applying elemental stacks only working on enemy cores. It now works when applying stacks to any target.

  • Fixed an issue where some mission rewards weren’t being given on Threat 7

    • Weekly rewards have been reset for everyone in case you missed yours due to the Threat 7 bug!

  • Fixed the effects for Bruiser’s Optical Attraction upgrade not playing for other players

