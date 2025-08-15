Fixed dynamite not glowing in the darkness
Fixed the Backlog task for applying elemental stacks only working on enemy cores. It now works when applying stacks to any target.
Fixed an issue where some mission rewards weren’t being given on Threat 7
Weekly rewards have been reset for everyone in case you missed yours due to the Threat 7 bug!
Fixed the effects for Bruiser’s Optical Attraction upgrade not playing for other players
1.2 Hotfixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update