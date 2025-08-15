Announcement: The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on August 15, 2025 to update to a new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 30 minutes.
In this patch, the game will introduce major adjustments to the experience system, allowing players to level up faster, making the game simpler, and removing time-consuming grinding.
[Maintenance & Update] Game Adjustment
