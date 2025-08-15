 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19605157 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Announcement: The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on August 15, 2025 to update to a new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 30 minutes.

In this patch, the game will introduce major adjustments to the experience system, allowing players to level up faster, making the game simpler, and removing time-consuming grinding.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534831
