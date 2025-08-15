Featured Highlights
2 new Leaders
Heroes resized
New Ranger skin
No Timer option for games with friends
General
When creating a custom lobby there is now an option to disable the timer. If this is selected, all players must hit the Ready button in order to progress each round.
New Mongol Archer skin added for Ranger
Added helpful tips to newer players that will show up in the first game played after the tutorial
Hero unit size has been reduced in order to make the board feel more spacious
Poop Finisher added
Leveling leaders now produces a visual effect
Visual effects for purchasing relics improved further
Fixed a bug relating to blinking hero portraits
Fixed the gray box issue when using voice lines
Fixed an issue with emotes that prevented both players from using them simultaneously
Fixed some instances of players disconnect and not being able to reconnect
Heroes
Assassin attack speed gain from 4 to 4.5
Assassin base attack speed from 0 to 10
Assassin HP gain per level from 50 to 60
Ranger HP gain per level from 50 to 60
Tank HP gain per level from 60 to 70
Tank mana per level from 20 to 12
Witch base mana regen from 10 to 5
Witch HP gain per level from 40 to 50
Witch mana per level from 45 to 30
Witch mana regen from 1 to 0.5
Leaders
View all Leaders:
https://relicarena.com/leaders
New Leader: Mary Shelley
New Leader: Shaka Zulu
Cleopatra level 2 changed to: Cobra attacks deal 20 magic DPS and reduces healing by 25% for 8s
Cleopatra level 3 changed to: Grants 2 Cobras
Cleopatra level 4 changed to: +300 Cobra attack and cast range
Cleopatra level 5 changed to: +1500 HP to Cobras
Gandhi power emblem added
Gandhi level 5 visual effects added
Gandhi level 5 nuke delay from 8s to 7s
Gandhi level 5 nuke is now centered around the respawning unit when it dies
Gandhi bug fixed that prevented Tesla Radio from working upon revive
Isaac Newton now allows multiple objects to fall at the same time as part of his base ability instead of level 4
Isaac Newton level 3 changed to: +500 HP on selected unit
Isaac Newton level 4 changed to be the Anvil
Nikola Tesla level 4 changed to: +100 damage and each Alternating Current increases the next by an additional +100 damage
Nikola Tesla level 5 now also heals 1 ally in Tesla Tower radius for 500 (overheals)
Relics
View all Relics:
Aztec Sunstone damage from 40->90 to 50->100
Bazooka stun no longer Pierces
Blade of Ramesses fixed to not allow casting spells while in the invulnerable state
Blade of Ramesses attack speed from 50->70 to 40->80
Blade of Ramesses lifesteal from 30->40% to 20->40%
Blade of Ramesses Super 3 changed to +100 bonus damage per attack while slashing
Boomerang 3 damage per second from 40 to 30
Borgia Poison now expands over 2s to full growth
Borgia Poison duration from 5s to 5/6/7/8/9/10
Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to: +300 radius growth
Bowling Ball Super 3 now also grants the attack speed and lifesteal in a 500 radius on cast
Boxing Gloves duration from 5->7.5s to 5s
Boxing Gloves Super 2 changed to: if one of the boxers dies, their body is thrown across the arena dealing 50% of the damage dealt to them to heroes within 300 radius and stunning for 1s
Boxing Gloves Juicy now only refreshes cooldown on successful kills.
Catapult base no longer grants Magic Armor
Catapult Super 3 changed to: Oil slows attack speed by 60, movespeed by 25, and cast speed by 25% for 3s
Catapult Juicy changed to: Grants caster +100 Magic Armor
Celtic Club magic damage from 130->230 to 100/140/180/220/240/260
Claw Machine animation cleaned up
Claw Machine no longer Pierces
Claw Machine damage from 375->500 to 300->400
Claw Machine duration from 12->22s to 12s
Claw Machine HP from 300->550 to 550-> 800 HP
Claw Machine Super 2 explosion damage from 300 to 400
Conga Drums cast range from 1000 to 700
Conga Drums cooldown reduction from 2->4s to 1->3s
Conga Drums duration from 12s to 10s
Conga Drums Super 3 Unstoppable duration from 1s to 2s
Cursed Visage no longer heals caster
Cursed Visage Witch spell power gain from 25->50 to 15/18/21/24/27/30
Cursed Visage Super 3 now additionally heals you
Devil’s Bible mana to health cost from 300->250% to 200->150%
Dinosaur Fossil damage type from magic to physical
Dinosaur Fossil Super 1 changed to: -2 armor to units hit by chickens (independent stacks, 6s duration)
Dinosaur Fossil Super 3 attack damage from +20 to +25
Divine Diadem Super 3 armor reduction from 2 to 1
Endeavor Cannon Super 1 now additionally heals caster
Endeavor Cannon Super 2 changed to: +200 radius
Endeavor Cannon Super 3 from 300 radius to 400 radius
F-1 Rocket Engine movespeed bonus from 500 to 200
F-1 Rocket Engine no longer vacuums by default
F-1 Rocket Engine now uncaps your movespeed
F-1 Rocket engine stun duration from 2.5->3.5s to 2->3s
F-1 Rocket Engine Super 1 now additionally grants +100 bonus movespeed
Head of Hypnos Super 1 changed to: also affects enemies in 300 radius of target
Head of Hypnos Super 2 max mana steal from 10% to 15%
Holy Grail cast range from 1000 to 700
Holy Grail Super 2 spell lifesteal from 50/50 attack/spell lifesteal to 40/20% attack/spell lifesteal
Hot Air Balloon now additionally gives global cast range while active
Hot Air Balloon Super 1 cast radius from 100 to 200
Hot Air Balloon Juicy ignite damage per second from 100 to 150
Inca Chest Plate armor type changed from physical to magic
Inca Chest Plate Super 2 from 15% HP to 20% HP
Inca Chest Plate Juicy changed to be an active that is global and undispellable
Inca Chest Plate Juicy fixed to correctly grant all Super stats to allies
Ivan's Bell duration from 1.3->2.8 to 1.8->2.8s
Ivan's Bell Super 1 HP per active relic from +250 to +200
Ivan's Bell Super 2 changed to: -30% attack damage for 8s to enemies
Kevlar Vest attack range is now a minimum of 750 and will grow with added attack range
Kevlar Vest Juicy fixed to have the airplane shadow show up again
King Tut's Bindings damage from 15->65% to 10->20%
King Tut's Bindings no longer Pierces
King Tut's Bindings now deals its damage every second
King Tut's Spear damage from 800->1100 to 700->1000
King Tut’s Spear visual effects improved
Lunar Laser Juicy bounce range from 500 to 600
Mask of Agamemnon Super 2 changed to: Relic gains permanent +3 attack speed when a unit dies within 4s of being hit by caster
Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 counter attack range from global to 800
Mask of Agamemnon Juicy no longer Pierces
Mirror of Archimedes cooldown from 15 to 15/14/13/12/11/10
Mirror of Archimedes damage reflect from 50->100% to 100%
Mirror of Archimedes Super 1 from +0.5s to 1s
Monkey's Paw Super 3 max health reduction changed to -15 movespeed
Napoleon's Boots can no longer be dispelled
Napolean's Boots damage from 25->50% to 20->40%
Napoleon's Boots Super 2 physical armor from +20 to +12
Napoleon's Boots Super 3 movement speed from +6 to +10
Napoleon’s Boots visual effects added
Oil Lamp Genie spawn visual effects improved
Persian Cat projectile radius out speed from 700 to 1200
Persian Cat Super 1 damage from 200 to 250
Philosopher’s Stone Super 3 heal based on caster’s mana from 50% to 40%
Plague Doctor Mask bounce range from 500 to 600
Plague Doctor Mask projectile speed from 1200 to 1500
Pythagorean Codex max mana restore from 20->45% to 15->30%
Pythagorean Codex spell power from 8->13 to 4->9
Pythagorean Codex Super 3 spell power from 6 to 3
Pythagorean Sphere visual effects added
Scythian Dagger lifesteal from 60->80% to 40->60%
Scythian Talon Super 2 changed to: 10% chance to spawn illusion on attack (spawn next to enemy, cap of 5 illusions, illusions have a 5% chance of proccing this, illusions take 200% damage, deal 20% damage, and have 20% passive effectiveness)
Scythian Dagger Super 3 now grants permanent lifesteal if a unit dies within 3s of being attacked by caster
Scythian Talon Juicy changed to: No longer reduces damage
Shroud of Turin cast range from 1000 to 700
Shroud of Turin health increase from 300->400 to 200->400
Shroud of Turin visual effects will now disappear properly when dispelled
Statue of David Super 2 now stuns for 1s and deals 2x damage if it throws an ally instead of a rock (internal cooldown of 2s for the same ally)
Statue of Prometheus visual effects improved
Terracotta Army Illusion extra damage taken from 200% 100%
Terracotta Army Super 1 changed to: -100% extra damage taken (they take the same damage as hero)
Tesla Coil Super 3 damage from a distance from 2 to 1
Tesla Radio Super 1 changed to: Caster gains 2 magic armor per second for every hero hit (6s duration, independent stacks)
Tesla Radio Super 2 changed to: +3% max health as damage
Tesla Radio Super 3 stun duration from 0.3 to 0.25
Tibetan Prayer Wheel cast range from 1000 to 700
Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 1 changed to: +50 pulse damage
Tommy Gun Super 2 Break duration from 2 to 1
Top Hat visual effects cleaned up
Viking Vanguard duration from 2->4 to 3->5
Viking Vanguard Super 3 damage per armor from +2x to 3x
Yin & Yang Pendant Super 3 magic armor from +10/-10 to +8/-8
Zulu Headdress no longer provides spell lifesteal
Zulu Headdress Super 1 replaced with: +300 attack and cast range
Zulu Headdress Juicy no longer grants any lifesteal amp or spell lifesteal. It now grants 100% toughness during duration.
Zulu Necklace now passively grants 10->20% spell lifesteal
Zulu Necklace now has a damage cap of 600
Zulu Necklace Super 1 replaced with: Stacks now reduce enemy attack speed by 5, and grant caster 3 movespeed per active stack
Zulu Necklace Juicy replaced with: Automatically casts after taking 200 damage (2s cooldown)
