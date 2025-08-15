No Timer option for games with friends

Fixed some instances of players disconnect and not being able to reconnect

Fixed an issue with emotes that prevented both players from using them simultaneously

Fixed the gray box issue when using voice lines

Visual effects for purchasing relics improved further

Hero unit size has been reduced in order to make the board feel more spacious

Added helpful tips to newer players that will show up in the first game played after the tutorial

New Mongol Archer skin added for Ranger

When creating a custom lobby there is now an option to disable the timer. If this is selected, all players must hit the Ready button in order to progress each round.

Witch mana regen from 1 to 0.5

Witch mana per level from 45 to 30

Witch HP gain per level from 40 to 50

Witch base mana regen from 10 to 5

Tank mana per level from 20 to 12

Tank HP gain per level from 60 to 70

Ranger HP gain per level from 50 to 60

Assassin HP gain per level from 50 to 60

Assassin base attack speed from 0 to 10

Assassin attack speed gain from 4 to 4.5

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

Nikola Tesla level 5 now also heals 1 ally in Tesla Tower radius for 500 (overheals)

Nikola Tesla level 4 changed to: +100 damage and each Alternating Current increases the next by an additional +100 damage

Isaac Newton level 4 changed to be the Anvil

Isaac Newton level 3 changed to: +500 HP on selected unit

Isaac Newton now allows multiple objects to fall at the same time as part of his base ability instead of level 4

Gandhi bug fixed that prevented Tesla Radio from working upon revive

Gandhi level 5 nuke is now centered around the respawning unit when it dies

Gandhi level 5 nuke delay from 8s to 7s

Cleopatra level 5 changed to: +1500 HP to Cobras

Cleopatra level 4 changed to: +300 Cobra attack and cast range

Cleopatra level 2 changed to: Cobra attacks deal 20 magic DPS and reduces healing by 25% for 8s

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

Aztec Sunstone damage from 40->90 to 50->100

Bazooka stun no longer Pierces

Blade of Ramesses fixed to not allow casting spells while in the invulnerable state

Blade of Ramesses attack speed from 50->70 to 40->80

Blade of Ramesses lifesteal from 30->40% to 20->40%

Blade of Ramesses Super 3 changed to +100 bonus damage per attack while slashing

Boomerang 3 damage per second from 40 to 30

Borgia Poison now expands over 2s to full growth

Borgia Poison duration from 5s to 5/6/7/8/9/10

Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to: +300 radius growth

Bowling Ball Super 3 now also grants the attack speed and lifesteal in a 500 radius on cast

Boxing Gloves duration from 5->7.5s to 5s

Boxing Gloves Super 2 changed to: if one of the boxers dies, their body is thrown across the arena dealing 50% of the damage dealt to them to heroes within 300 radius and stunning for 1s

Boxing Gloves Juicy now only refreshes cooldown on successful kills.

Catapult base no longer grants Magic Armor

Catapult Super 3 changed to: Oil slows attack speed by 60, movespeed by 25, and cast speed by 25% for 3s

Catapult Juicy changed to: Grants caster +100 Magic Armor

Celtic Club magic damage from 130->230 to 100/140/180/220/240/260

Claw Machine animation cleaned up

Claw Machine no longer Pierces

Claw Machine damage from 375->500 to 300->400

Claw Machine duration from 12->22s to 12s

Claw Machine HP from 300->550 to 550-> 800 HP

Claw Machine Super 2 explosion damage from 300 to 400

Conga Drums cast range from 1000 to 700

Conga Drums cooldown reduction from 2->4s to 1->3s

Conga Drums duration from 12s to 10s

Conga Drums Super 3 Unstoppable duration from 1s to 2s

Cursed Visage no longer heals caster

Cursed Visage Witch spell power gain from 25->50 to 15/18/21/24/27/30

Cursed Visage Super 3 now additionally heals you

Devil’s Bible mana to health cost from 300->250% to 200->150%

Dinosaur Fossil damage type from magic to physical

Dinosaur Fossil Super 1 changed to: -2 armor to units hit by chickens (independent stacks, 6s duration)

Dinosaur Fossil Super 3 attack damage from +20 to +25

Divine Diadem Super 3 armor reduction from 2 to 1

Endeavor Cannon Super 1 now additionally heals caster

Endeavor Cannon Super 2 changed to: +200 radius

Endeavor Cannon Super 3 from 300 radius to 400 radius

F-1 Rocket Engine movespeed bonus from 500 to 200

F-1 Rocket Engine no longer vacuums by default

F-1 Rocket Engine now uncaps your movespeed

F-1 Rocket engine stun duration from 2.5->3.5s to 2->3s

F-1 Rocket Engine Super 1 now additionally grants +100 bonus movespeed

Head of Hypnos Super 1 changed to: also affects enemies in 300 radius of target

Head of Hypnos Super 2 max mana steal from 10% to 15%

Holy Grail cast range from 1000 to 700

Holy Grail Super 2 spell lifesteal from 50/50 attack/spell lifesteal to 40/20% attack/spell lifesteal

Hot Air Balloon now additionally gives global cast range while active

Hot Air Balloon Super 1 cast radius from 100 to 200

Hot Air Balloon Juicy ignite damage per second from 100 to 150

Inca Chest Plate armor type changed from physical to magic

Inca Chest Plate Super 2 from 15% HP to 20% HP

Inca Chest Plate Juicy changed to be an active that is global and undispellable

Inca Chest Plate Juicy fixed to correctly grant all Super stats to allies

Ivan's Bell duration from 1.3->2.8 to 1.8->2.8s

Ivan's Bell Super 1 HP per active relic from +250 to +200

Ivan's Bell Super 2 changed to: -30% attack damage for 8s to enemies

Kevlar Vest attack range is now a minimum of 750 and will grow with added attack range

Kevlar Vest Juicy fixed to have the airplane shadow show up again

King Tut's Bindings damage from 15->65% to 10->20%

King Tut's Bindings no longer Pierces

King Tut's Bindings now deals its damage every second

King Tut's Spear damage from 800->1100 to 700->1000

King Tut’s Spear visual effects improved

Lunar Laser Juicy bounce range from 500 to 600

Mask of Agamemnon Super 2 changed to: Relic gains permanent +3 attack speed when a unit dies within 4s of being hit by caster

Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 counter attack range from global to 800

Mask of Agamemnon Juicy no longer Pierces

Mirror of Archimedes cooldown from 15 to 15/14/13/12/11/10

Mirror of Archimedes damage reflect from 50->100% to 100%

Mirror of Archimedes Super 1 from +0.5s to 1s

Monkey's Paw Super 3 max health reduction changed to -15 movespeed

Napoleon's Boots can no longer be dispelled

Napolean's Boots damage from 25->50% to 20->40%

Napoleon's Boots Super 2 physical armor from +20 to +12

Napoleon's Boots Super 3 movement speed from +6 to +10

Napoleon’s Boots visual effects added

Oil Lamp Genie spawn visual effects improved

Persian Cat projectile radius out speed from 700 to 1200

Persian Cat Super 1 damage from 200 to 250

Philosopher’s Stone Super 3 heal based on caster’s mana from 50% to 40%

Plague Doctor Mask bounce range from 500 to 600

Plague Doctor Mask projectile speed from 1200 to 1500

Pythagorean Codex max mana restore from 20->45% to 15->30%

Pythagorean Codex spell power from 8->13 to 4->9

Pythagorean Codex Super 3 spell power from 6 to 3

Pythagorean Sphere visual effects added

Scythian Dagger lifesteal from 60->80% to 40->60%

Scythian Talon Super 2 changed to: 10% chance to spawn illusion on attack (spawn next to enemy, cap of 5 illusions, illusions have a 5% chance of proccing this, illusions take 200% damage, deal 20% damage, and have 20% passive effectiveness)

Scythian Dagger Super 3 now grants permanent lifesteal if a unit dies within 3s of being attacked by caster

Scythian Talon Juicy changed to: No longer reduces damage

Shroud of Turin cast range from 1000 to 700

Shroud of Turin health increase from 300->400 to 200->400

Shroud of Turin visual effects will now disappear properly when dispelled

Statue of David Super 2 now stuns for 1s and deals 2x damage if it throws an ally instead of a rock (internal cooldown of 2s for the same ally)

Statue of Prometheus visual effects improved

Terracotta Army Illusion extra damage taken from 200% 100%

Terracotta Army Super 1 changed to: -100% extra damage taken (they take the same damage as hero)

Tesla Coil Super 3 damage from a distance from 2 to 1

Tesla Radio Super 1 changed to: Caster gains 2 magic armor per second for every hero hit (6s duration, independent stacks)

Tesla Radio Super 2 changed to: +3% max health as damage

Tesla Radio Super 3 stun duration from 0.3 to 0.25

Tibetan Prayer Wheel cast range from 1000 to 700

Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 1 changed to: +50 pulse damage

Tommy Gun Super 2 Break duration from 2 to 1

Top Hat visual effects cleaned up

Viking Vanguard duration from 2->4 to 3->5

Viking Vanguard Super 3 damage per armor from +2x to 3x

Yin & Yang Pendant Super 3 magic armor from +10/-10 to +8/-8

Zulu Headdress no longer provides spell lifesteal

Zulu Headdress Super 1 replaced with: +300 attack and cast range

Zulu Headdress Juicy no longer grants any lifesteal amp or spell lifesteal. It now grants 100% toughness during duration.

Zulu Necklace now passively grants 10->20% spell lifesteal

Zulu Necklace now has a damage cap of 600

Zulu Necklace Super 1 replaced with: Stacks now reduce enemy attack speed by 5, and grant caster 3 movespeed per active stack