15 August 2025 Build 19604968
Update notes via Steam Community

Featured Highlights

  • 2 new Leaders

  • Heroes resized

  • New Ranger skin

  • No Timer option for games with friends

General

  • When creating a custom lobby there is now an option to disable the timer. If this is selected, all players must hit the Ready button in order to progress each round.

  • New Mongol Archer skin added for Ranger

  • Added helpful tips to newer players that will show up in the first game played after the tutorial

  • Hero unit size has been reduced in order to make the board feel more spacious

  • Poop Finisher added

  • Leveling leaders now produces a visual effect

  • Visual effects for purchasing relics improved further

  • Fixed a bug relating to blinking hero portraits

  • Fixed the gray box issue when using voice lines

  • Fixed an issue with emotes that prevented both players from using them simultaneously

  • Fixed some instances of players disconnect and not being able to reconnect

Heroes

  • Assassin attack speed gain from 4 to 4.5

  • Assassin base attack speed from 0 to 10

  • Assassin HP gain per level from 50 to 60

  • Ranger HP gain per level from 50 to 60

  • Tank HP gain per level from 60 to 70

  • Tank mana per level from 20 to 12

  • Witch base mana regen from 10 to 5

  • Witch HP gain per level from 40 to 50

  • Witch mana per level from 45 to 30

  • Witch mana regen from 1 to 0.5

Leaders

View all Leaders:

https://relicarena.com/leaders

  • New Leader: Mary Shelley

  • New Leader: Shaka Zulu

  • Cleopatra level 2 changed to: Cobra attacks deal 20 magic DPS and reduces healing by 25% for 8s

  • Cleopatra level 3 changed to: Grants 2 Cobras

  • Cleopatra level 4 changed to: +300 Cobra attack and cast range

  • Cleopatra level 5 changed to: +1500 HP to Cobras

  • Gandhi power emblem added

  • Gandhi level 5 visual effects added

  • Gandhi level 5 nuke delay from 8s to 7s

  • Gandhi level 5 nuke is now centered around the respawning unit when it dies

  • Gandhi bug fixed that prevented Tesla Radio from working upon revive

  • Isaac Newton now allows multiple objects to fall at the same time as part of his base ability instead of level 4

  • Isaac Newton level 3 changed to: +500 HP on selected unit

  • Isaac Newton level 4 changed to be the Anvil

  • Nikola Tesla level 4 changed to: +100 damage and each Alternating Current increases the next by an additional +100 damage

  • Nikola Tesla level 5 now also heals 1 ally in Tesla Tower radius for 500 (overheals)

Relics

View all Relics:

https://relicarena.com/relics

  • Aztec Sunstone damage from 40->90 to 50->100

  • Bazooka stun no longer Pierces

  • Blade of Ramesses fixed to not allow casting spells while in the invulnerable state

  • Blade of Ramesses attack speed from 50->70 to 40->80

  • Blade of Ramesses lifesteal from 30->40% to 20->40%

  • Blade of Ramesses Super 3 changed to +100 bonus damage per attack while slashing

  • Boomerang 3 damage per second from 40 to 30

  • Borgia Poison now expands over 2s to full growth

  • Borgia Poison duration from 5s to 5/6/7/8/9/10

  • Borgia Poison Super 3 changed to: +300 radius growth

  • Bowling Ball Super 3 now also grants the attack speed and lifesteal in a 500 radius on cast

  • Boxing Gloves duration from 5->7.5s to 5s

  • Boxing Gloves Super 2 changed to: if one of the boxers dies, their body is thrown across the arena dealing 50% of the damage dealt to them to heroes within 300 radius and stunning for 1s

  • Boxing Gloves Juicy now only refreshes cooldown on successful kills.

  • Catapult base no longer grants Magic Armor

  • Catapult Super 3 changed to: Oil slows attack speed by 60, movespeed by 25, and cast speed by 25% for 3s

  • Catapult Juicy changed to: Grants caster +100 Magic Armor

  • Celtic Club magic damage from 130->230 to 100/140/180/220/240/260

  • Claw Machine animation cleaned up

  • Claw Machine no longer Pierces

  • Claw Machine damage from 375->500 to 300->400

  • Claw Machine duration from 12->22s to 12s

  • Claw Machine HP from 300->550 to 550-> 800 HP

  • Claw Machine Super 2 explosion damage from 300 to 400

  • Conga Drums cast range from 1000 to 700

  • Conga Drums cooldown reduction from 2->4s to 1->3s

  • Conga Drums duration from 12s to 10s

  • Conga Drums Super 3 Unstoppable duration from 1s to 2s

  • Cursed Visage no longer heals caster

  • Cursed Visage Witch spell power gain from 25->50 to 15/18/21/24/27/30

  • Cursed Visage Super 3 now additionally heals you

  • Devil’s Bible mana to health cost from 300->250% to 200->150%

  • Dinosaur Fossil damage type from magic to physical

  • Dinosaur Fossil Super 1 changed to: -2 armor to units hit by chickens (independent stacks, 6s duration)

  • Dinosaur Fossil Super 3 attack damage from +20 to +25

  • Divine Diadem Super 3 armor reduction from 2 to 1

  • Endeavor Cannon Super 1 now additionally heals caster

  • Endeavor Cannon Super 2 changed to: +200 radius

  • Endeavor Cannon Super 3 from 300 radius to 400 radius

  • F-1 Rocket Engine movespeed bonus from 500 to 200

  • F-1 Rocket Engine no longer vacuums by default

  • F-1 Rocket Engine now uncaps your movespeed

  • F-1 Rocket engine stun duration from 2.5->3.5s to 2->3s

  • F-1 Rocket Engine Super 1 now additionally grants +100 bonus movespeed

  • Head of Hypnos Super 1 changed to: also affects enemies in 300 radius of target

  • Head of Hypnos Super 2 max mana steal from 10% to 15%

  • Holy Grail cast range from 1000 to 700

  • Holy Grail Super 2 spell lifesteal from 50/50 attack/spell lifesteal to 40/20% attack/spell lifesteal

  • Hot Air Balloon now additionally gives global cast range while active

  • Hot Air Balloon Super 1 cast radius from 100 to 200

  • Hot Air Balloon Juicy ignite damage per second from 100 to 150

  • Inca Chest Plate armor type changed from physical to magic

  • Inca Chest Plate Super 2 from 15% HP to 20% HP

  • Inca Chest Plate Juicy changed to be an active that is global and undispellable

  • Inca Chest Plate Juicy fixed to correctly grant all Super stats to allies

  • Ivan's Bell duration from 1.3->2.8 to 1.8->2.8s

  • Ivan's Bell Super 1 HP per active relic from +250 to +200

  • Ivan's Bell Super 2 changed to: -30% attack damage for 8s to enemies

  • Kevlar Vest attack range is now a minimum of 750 and will grow with added attack range

  • Kevlar Vest Juicy fixed to have the airplane shadow show up again

  • King Tut's Bindings damage from 15->65% to 10->20%

  • King Tut's Bindings no longer Pierces

  • King Tut's Bindings now deals its damage every second

  • King Tut's Spear damage from 800->1100 to 700->1000

  • King Tut’s Spear visual effects improved

  • Lunar Laser Juicy bounce range from 500 to 600

  • Mask of Agamemnon Super 2 changed to: Relic gains permanent +3 attack speed when a unit dies within 4s of being hit by caster

  • Mask of Agamemnon Super 3 counter attack range from global to 800

  • Mask of Agamemnon Juicy no longer Pierces

  • Mirror of Archimedes cooldown from 15 to 15/14/13/12/11/10

  • Mirror of Archimedes damage reflect from 50->100% to 100%

  • Mirror of Archimedes Super 1 from +0.5s to 1s

  • Monkey's Paw Super 3 max health reduction changed to -15 movespeed

  • Napoleon's Boots can no longer be dispelled

  • Napolean's Boots damage from 25->50% to 20->40%

  • Napoleon's Boots Super 2 physical armor from +20 to +12

  • Napoleon's Boots Super 3 movement speed from +6 to +10

  • Napoleon’s Boots visual effects added

  • Oil Lamp Genie spawn visual effects improved

  • Persian Cat projectile radius out speed from 700 to 1200

  • Persian Cat Super 1 damage from 200 to 250

  • Philosopher’s Stone Super 3 heal based on caster’s mana from 50% to 40%

  • Plague Doctor Mask bounce range from 500 to 600

  • Plague Doctor Mask projectile speed from 1200 to 1500

  • Pythagorean Codex max mana restore from 20->45% to 15->30%

  • Pythagorean Codex spell power from 8->13 to 4->9

  • Pythagorean Codex Super 3 spell power from 6 to 3

  • Pythagorean Sphere visual effects added

  • Scythian Dagger lifesteal from 60->80% to 40->60%

  • Scythian Talon Super 2 changed to: 10% chance to spawn illusion on attack (spawn next to enemy, cap of 5 illusions, illusions have a 5% chance of proccing this, illusions take 200% damage, deal 20% damage, and have 20% passive effectiveness)

  • Scythian Dagger Super 3 now grants permanent lifesteal if a unit dies within 3s of being attacked by caster

  • Scythian Talon Juicy changed to: No longer reduces damage

  • Shroud of Turin cast range from 1000 to 700

  • Shroud of Turin health increase from 300->400 to 200->400

  • Shroud of Turin visual effects will now disappear properly when dispelled

  • Statue of David Super 2 now stuns for 1s and deals 2x damage if it throws an ally instead of a rock (internal cooldown of 2s for the same ally)

  • Statue of Prometheus visual effects improved

  • Terracotta Army Illusion extra damage taken from 200% 100%

  • Terracotta Army Super 1 changed to: -100% extra damage taken (they take the same damage as hero)

  • Tesla Coil Super 3 damage from a distance from 2 to 1

  • Tesla Radio Super 1 changed to: Caster gains 2 magic armor per second for every hero hit (6s duration, independent stacks)

  • Tesla Radio Super 2 changed to: +3% max health as damage

  • Tesla Radio Super 3 stun duration from 0.3 to 0.25

  • Tibetan Prayer Wheel cast range from 1000 to 700

  • Tibetan Prayer Wheel Super 1 changed to: +50 pulse damage

  • Tommy Gun Super 2 Break duration from 2 to 1

  • Top Hat visual effects cleaned up

  • Viking Vanguard duration from 2->4 to 3->5

  • Viking Vanguard Super 3 damage per armor from +2x to 3x

  • Yin & Yang Pendant Super 3 magic armor from +10/-10 to +8/-8

  • Zulu Headdress no longer provides spell lifesteal

  • Zulu Headdress Super 1 replaced with: +300 attack and cast range

  • Zulu Headdress Juicy no longer grants any lifesteal amp or spell lifesteal. It now grants 100% toughness during duration.

  • Zulu Necklace now passively grants 10->20% spell lifesteal

  • Zulu Necklace now has a damage cap of 600

  • Zulu Necklace Super 1 replaced with: Stacks now reduce enemy attack speed by 5, and grant caster 3 movespeed per active stack

  • Zulu Necklace Juicy replaced with: Automatically casts after taking 200 damage (2s cooldown)




