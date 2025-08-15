Release Notes:Features
- Added HobbyZone Carbon Cub S 2 1.3m Cleetus McFarland Special Edition
- Added support for the Spektrum DXS USB Simulator Adapter (SPMA5000), which is included in the Cleetus McFarland Special Edition RTF Basic package
- Includes autodetection and a new "Spektrum DXS (wired USB)" controller profile
Improvements/Fixes
- Minor fix to “Heli Training 02 - Intermediate" scenario description
Aircraft
- HobbyZone Carbon Cub (all versions): Removed a couple unintentional inputs, one of which (Switch D) affected flight
How to Get It
Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.
Changed files in this update