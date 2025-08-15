 Skip to content
15 August 2025 Build 19604937 Edited 15 August 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
RealFlight version 10.10.180 is now available as a free release for all Evolution users. It establishes parity with the RealFlight Trainer Edition version 1.50.179 just released.


Release Notes:

Features
  • Added HobbyZone Carbon Cub S 2 1.3m Cleetus McFarland Special Edition
  • Added support for the Spektrum DXS USB Simulator Adapter (SPMA5000), which is included in the Cleetus McFarland Special Edition RTF Basic package
    • Includes autodetection and a new "Spektrum DXS (wired USB)" controller profile

Improvements/Fixes
  • Minor fix to “Heli Training 02 - Intermediate" scenario description

Aircraft
  • HobbyZone Carbon Cub (all versions): Removed a couple unintentional inputs, one of which (Switch D) affected flight




How to Get It
Steam will detect the new version and automatically update RealFlight when it thinks your computer is not very busy. You can trigger the update manually if desired by completely restarting Steam. Right-click the Steam icon in your system tray and select Exit. Once everything closes, run Steam again, and the update should complete.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2069311
