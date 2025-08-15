Additions

Remote Factory is a facility where you can perform factory functions while exploring.



is a facility where you can perform factory functions while exploring. Module: Turret Overrider is a special weapon that turns enemy artillery and turrets to your side.



is a special weapon that turns enemy artillery and turrets to your side. Skill: Sixth Sense displays the direction of a nearest enemy CAT.



displays the direction of a nearest enemy CAT. Skill: Cyber Conversion removes the armor-ignoring trait of cyber weapons but increases their damage by 16 times.



Bug Fixes

Fixed: The AP/HP gauges for friendly artillery and turrets had the same color as those for the enemy.



Fixed: Status effect Accidental Firing was not applied to Flex Turrets.



Other Modifications

Improved hit rates of Grappling Hook , Remora Anchor , and Space Hopper . Remora Anchor no longer requires ammunition.



, , and . no longer requires ammunition. Grappling Hook , Remora Anchor , and skills that target an object can now select static objects outside of sight.



, , and skills that target an object can now select static objects outside of sight. If a projectile fails in its hit-test to the target object upon firing and flies on a trajectory that intersects with the target, it will now be hit-tested as a stray shot, just like other objects.



When a projectile hits something other than the object that passed the hit test at the time of firing and causes damage, it is now logged as an unintentional hit.



A new facility called "Remote Factory" has been added to the exploration map (excluding First Cat Mode).For existing save data, their maps will be updated if you return to the garage and then head out to explore.