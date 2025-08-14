 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19604796 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



The latest Re:Call update expands Kaito’s story with all-new post-credits scenes and a journal system. Explore Kaito’s personal notes to gain deeper insight into the events unfolding around him.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link