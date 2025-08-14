Hey everyone! 🎮
The new version 0.1.5.3 is out!
Highlights of this update:
EAGLE Warehouse – now also playable in multiple game modes: Team Deathmatch & GunGame – perfect for intense two-side battles!
Many bug fixes: For example, in Troja Market, players couldn’t join via “Vote for the Next Game” in GunGame mode – now fixed!
Numerous other bugs were also corrected, and the game has been improved in many areas for smoother, more stable, and more enjoyable gameplay.
Have fun playing! 🎉
Changed files in this update