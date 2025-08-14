 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19604764 Edited 14 August 2025 – 23:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! 🎮
The new version 0.1.5.3 is out!

Highlights of this update:

  • EAGLE Warehouse – now also playable in multiple game modes: Team Deathmatch & GunGame – perfect for intense two-side battles!

  • Many bug fixes: For example, in Troja Market, players couldn’t join via “Vote for the Next Game” in GunGame mode – now fixed!

  • Numerous other bugs were also corrected, and the game has been improved in many areas for smoother, more stable, and more enjoyable gameplay.

Have fun playing! 🎉

