14 August 2025 Build 19604756 Edited 14 August 2025 – 23:46:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses several issues related to the backroom system:

  • Save now works properly when exiting the backrooms

  • Backrooms are now unloaded immediately upon exit (instead of after driving 3km)

  • 🖥️ Temporarily removed the PCs in POI (they will be added back in a future update)

  • 🏎️ Fixed a bug where players was falling off the backroom kart after a crash in a wall

Thanks for the quick feedback



What's coming next:

  • 👹 Sometimes the monster doesn't move at all – we’re investigating and working on a fix

  • 🎩 Some head accessories are glitching — as a temporary workaround, pressing “I” removes the outfit

  • 🔊 The monster chase sound occasionally doesn't stop — this will be addressed

  • 🎯 Objectives sometimes fail to appear — we’re looking into this issue as well

Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience while we improve the event! 💛

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2625421
