This hotfix addresses several issues related to the backroom system:

✅ Save now works properly when exiting the backrooms

✅ Backrooms are now unloaded immediately upon exit (instead of after driving 3km)

🖥️ Temporarily removed the PCs in POI (they will be added back in a future update)

🏎️ Fixed a bug where players was falling off the backroom kart after a crash in a wall

Thanks for the quick feedback





What's coming next:

👹 Sometimes the monster doesn't move at all – we’re investigating and working on a fix

🎩 Some head accessories are glitching — as a temporary workaround, pressing “I” removes the outfit

🔊 The monster chase sound occasionally doesn't stop — this will be addressed

🎯 Objectives sometimes fail to appear — we’re looking into this issue as well

Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience while we improve the event! 💛