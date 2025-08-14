This hotfix addresses several issues related to the backroom system:
✅ Save now works properly when exiting the backrooms
✅ Backrooms are now unloaded immediately upon exit (instead of after driving 3km)
🖥️ Temporarily removed the PCs in POI (they will be added back in a future update)
🏎️ Fixed a bug where players was falling off the backroom kart after a crash in a wall
Thanks for the quick feedback
What's coming next:
👹 Sometimes the monster doesn't move at all – we’re investigating and working on a fix
🎩 Some head accessories are glitching — as a temporary workaround, pressing “I” removes the outfit
🔊 The monster chase sound occasionally doesn't stop — this will be addressed
🎯 Objectives sometimes fail to appear — we’re looking into this issue as well
Stay tuned, and thanks for your patience while we improve the event! 💛
Changed files in this update