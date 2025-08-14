 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19604716 Edited 15 August 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Debugged NPC code to synch their animations with the Unity Jobs System.
  • Made some stairs have smooth climbing collision.
  • Made some cutscenes better lit
  • Added some guidance for quest
  • Coded in more and easier dialogue controls
  • Made more custom text icons for the new dialogue controls

