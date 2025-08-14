- Debugged NPC code to synch their animations with the Unity Jobs System.
- Made some stairs have smooth climbing collision.
- Made some cutscenes better lit
- Added some guidance for quest
- Coded in more and easier dialogue controls
- Made more custom text icons for the new dialogue controls
Update: Fixed some NPC code, added more & easier dialogue controls + more
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update