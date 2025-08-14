Hey guys.
I'm not feeling all that well, but that's life, I guess.
It's hard to tell if this update is any good. My focus has been a bit elsewhere, so hopefully I did an okay job coding this.
Here are the new things added:
- 20k~ words (total: 442k words)
- 8 CG sets (total: 117 CGs)
- 4 Lewd scenes (total: 65 lewd scenes)
The number of lewd scenes is debatable, so I put four. But as you can see there's more action as we get closer to an ending. I'm really not sure if I'll be able to have all the CGs/animations ready for next month. Even for this update, I was forced to pick and choose, pretty much. I want to complete this game for November, so we'll see what happens. This is kind of an annoying situation.
I don't have much to say. I feel like I forgot a few things, but I can't afford to wait longer before releasing this.
