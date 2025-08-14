 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19604461 Edited 15 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Highlights

Merit Tag System

- Rare tags awarded by admins or tournament organizers.

- Available in the Visuals menu and can be equipped.

- Players’ merit tags can be viewed in the room (button only appears if the player has at least 1 tag).

Notification Menu

Players will now be notified when:

- Ranked or team results are updated.

- Joining a team.

- Leaving or being kicked from a team.

- Receiving a merit tag.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

- Fixed a bug preventing multiple team tags.

- Added a system to block game entry if Steam is offline.

- Improved server response when entering the game:

- Reduces crashes on join.

- Now only possible to join if the game server is error-free.

- Fixed ball curve not being disabled immediately upon wall contact.

- Fixed goalkeeper collision bug when switching from goalkeeper to field player and attempting a “lob” move.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link