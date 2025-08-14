Update Highlights
Merit Tag System
- Rare tags awarded by admins or tournament organizers.
- Available in the Visuals menu and can be equipped.
- Players’ merit tags can be viewed in the room (button only appears if the player has at least 1 tag).
Notification Menu
Players will now be notified when:
- Ranked or team results are updated.
- Joining a team.
- Leaving or being kicked from a team.
- Receiving a merit tag.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed a bug preventing multiple team tags.
- Added a system to block game entry if Steam is offline.
- Improved server response when entering the game:
- Reduces crashes on join.
- Now only possible to join if the game server is error-free.
- Fixed ball curve not being disabled immediately upon wall contact.
- Fixed goalkeeper collision bug when switching from goalkeeper to field player and attempting a “lob” move.
