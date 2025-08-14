Update Highlights



Merit Tag System



- Rare tags awarded by admins or tournament organizers.



- Available in the Visuals menu and can be equipped.



- Players’ merit tags can be viewed in the room (button only appears if the player has at least 1 tag).



Notification Menu



Players will now be notified when:



- Ranked or team results are updated.



- Joining a team.



- Leaving or being kicked from a team.



- Receiving a merit tag.



Bug Fixes & Improvements



- Fixed a bug preventing multiple team tags.



- Added a system to block game entry if Steam is offline.



- Improved server response when entering the game:



- Reduces crashes on join.



- Now only possible to join if the game server is error-free.



- Fixed ball curve not being disabled immediately upon wall contact.



- Fixed goalkeeper collision bug when switching from goalkeeper to field player and attempting a “lob” move.