After months of hard work, we're thrilled to announce that Dino Rocks, our puzzle game, is now available on Steam!
Have fun solving puzzles — and don’t forget to use the in-game editor to create and share your own levels!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
After months of hard work, we're thrilled to announce that Dino Rocks, our puzzle game, is now available on Steam!
Have fun solving puzzles — and don’t forget to use the in-game editor to create and share your own levels!