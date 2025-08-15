We've added a new tool called Helix to the Aura SDK, which is based on the Half-Life Asset Manager. With Helix you can inspect any of the models in game, change their parameters, inspect bones & attachments, optimise their positions, and much more, all without decompiling the model. Check it out!
Aura 2.4 SDK Update - 15th August 2025
