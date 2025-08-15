 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19604396 Edited 15 August 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've added a new tool called Helix to the Aura SDK, which is based on the Half-Life Asset Manager. With Helix you can inspect any of the models in game, change their parameters, inspect bones & attachments, optimise their positions, and much more, all without decompiling the model. Check it out!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3416671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link