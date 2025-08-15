Improvements:
- Werewolf players will now hear a different transformation sound when they transform at night.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck when random roles were selected in a custom lobby.
- Fixed a Psychic active ability bug where players became invisible when trapped in a room with the Psychic and remained invisible.
- Fixed the Challenger Log bug where players with the same role were shown as dead while they were still alive, unintentionally revealing their role.
Make sure to update the game to the latest version.
That's all for now!
Changed files in this update