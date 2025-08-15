 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 August 2025 Build 19604336 Edited 15 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Werewolf players will now hear a different transformation sound when they transform at night.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck when random roles were selected in a custom lobby.
  • Fixed a Psychic active ability bug where players became invisible when trapped in a room with the Psychic and remained invisible.
  • Fixed the Challenger Log bug where players with the same role were shown as dead while they were still alive, unintentionally revealing their role.

Make sure to update the game to the latest version.

That's all for now!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2265921
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2265922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link