 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19604225 Edited 14 August 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- In home table removed estimated value and earnings last 12 months, added days since last race

Fixed
- Trying to add some safety checks to fix race movement issue Shirley was experiencing

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link