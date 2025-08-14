- Penalty for hitting another train is now 10% of the days income rather than just 100 coins
- More than doubled the NPC's impatience time
- Adding warning whistle to NPC when player is nearby
- Increased desert music volume slightly to match other songs' volumes
- Increased max stickers to 50
- Added visual signal for nearby train
- Nerfed the big fella (sorry), he decreases train speed by 25%
- Increased the payout for freight jobs
- Added temporary freight icons
- Added tourist photos that show on screen and can be saved (saves to Documents folder) & increased payout of tourist spots
- Changed NPC train visuals
- Added new secret shop in the roundhouse (available after level 10)
Bugfixes:
- Fixing the existing passing tracks and adding more around the desert
- Thunder sounds are now categorized under SFX
- Increased distance for detecting if an NPC train can switch a track with the player nearby (hopefully prevent them from splitting your train)
- Locked aspect ratio of engineer select screen
- Fixed buffer triggering incorrectly
- Fixed alignment of ending day early text
- Fixed floating eyeball when unlocking the 5th passenger seat
- Player stickers render on top of the forested area in map
- Only one freight contract shows up without freight broker staff
- Fixed switches that could split train near Birchwood
- Fixed NPC train not appropriately seeing the player & passing tracks not working
Changed files in this update