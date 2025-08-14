 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19604114 Edited 14 August 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.0.4 Changelog:

  • Penalty for hitting another train is now 10% of the days income rather than just 100 coins
  • More than doubled the NPC's impatience time
  • Adding warning whistle to NPC when player is nearby
  • Increased desert music volume slightly to match other songs' volumes
  • Increased max stickers to 50
  • Added visual signal for nearby train
  • Nerfed the big fella (sorry), he decreases train speed by 25%
  • Increased the payout for freight jobs
  • Added temporary freight icons
  • Added tourist photos that show on screen and can be saved (saves to Documents folder) & increased payout of tourist spots
  • Changed NPC train visuals
  • Added new secret shop in the roundhouse (available after level 10)


Bugfixes:

  • Fixing the existing passing tracks and adding more around the desert
  • Thunder sounds are now categorized under SFX
  • Increased distance for detecting if an NPC train can switch a track with the player nearby (hopefully prevent them from splitting your train)
  • Locked aspect ratio of engineer select screen
  • Fixed buffer triggering incorrectly
  • Fixed alignment of ending day early text
  • Fixed floating eyeball when unlocking the 5th passenger seat
  • Player stickers render on top of the forested area in map
  • Only one freight contract shows up without freight broker staff
  • Fixed switches that could split train near Birchwood
  • Fixed NPC train not appropriately seeing the player & passing tracks not working

