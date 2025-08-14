 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19604099 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a simple hotfix to address picking a quarterback, manually, out of order. We will rework our Quarterback targets if you do this. This only happens if you use the "SEARCH" option when selecting a quarterback that is not on your list. It is still highly advised to avoid this.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
