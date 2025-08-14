1.01Q - Simple HotFix
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a simple hotfix to address picking a quarterback, manually, out of order. We will rework our Quarterback targets if you do this. This only happens if you use the "SEARCH" option when selecting a quarterback that is not on your list. It is still highly advised to avoid this.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2356872
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update