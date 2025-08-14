Fixed slot machine time scale not being affected
Fixed an issue where damage was not displayed properly in certain situations.
fix: Fixed slot machine time scale not being affected
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3803681
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3803682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update