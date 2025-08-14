 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19604083
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed slot machine time scale not being affected
Fixed an issue where damage was not displayed properly in certain situations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3803681
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3803682
  • Loading history…
