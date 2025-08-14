- Weapon Models Fixed for TP
- New M4 Model
- Weapon Balances
- Speed Balances
- Double Jump Removed
- Stamina Reintegrated
Coming Soon:
- Model Fixes to Buildings
- Add Climbable Ladders to Buildings and Towers
- Fix Selecting Map After Match
Patch v1.0
