 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition Marvel Rivals The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 19604037 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Weapon Models Fixed for TP
- New M4 Model
- Weapon Balances
- Speed Balances
- Double Jump Removed
- Stamina Reintegrated

Coming Soon:
- Model Fixes to Buildings
- Add Climbable Ladders to Buildings and Towers
- Fix Selecting Map After Match

Changed files in this update

Depot 3217821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link