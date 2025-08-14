Hey everyone, TheF16 here,



As I mentioned a little while ago in the POLYGON Discord Server, I've been in contact with Nodaryn, who is thankfully doing well, and, while he won't be returning to developing POLYGON currently, he has granted myself and River access to resume the game's development.



We've formed a new volunteer team and are already hard at work bringing you new content, bug fixes, and quality-of-life improvements. We're still getting comfortable with the project and workflow, but we've already begun our efforts.

Today's Patch and What's to Come



This brings us to today's update. We've released a small patch with a few fixes and some experimental changes. You can find the full list of changes at the bottom of this announcement.



Moving forward, our goal is to release a series of smaller patches before any major content drops. Our first priority is to stabilize the game, fix some of the more frustrating bugs that a lot of us have experienced, and implement some long-awaited quality-of-life features. Once the game is in a better state, we'll begin working on our first content release.

Our Commitment to Transparency



Transparency is a huge priority for us, especially considering the state it has been in the past. We plan to share almost everything we're working on with the community, saving just a few things for a surprise. To keep you updated, River will be hosting Weekly Dev Streams on Twitch every Saturday



The streams will include some POLYGON Competitive League (PCL) content followed by a dev stream. We encourage you to join the chat to see what we're working on, ask questions, or share suggestions.

A New Focus on PCL



Speaking of PCL, as many of you know already, this has always been a community driven project that has tried to provide additional content for more dedicated players to enjoy. Going forward, me and River will officially start working on providing even more content for these players, starting with synchronizing our balance patch updates with PCL's start of the seasons. We hope all players that have liked PCL so far, will keep enjoying it with a fresh experience.

CHANGELOG (08/14/2025) Update 0.7.7.1 #433

New:

Created a brightness slider that goes from 0.5 to 1.5 (1 default)

Objective and Base icons now fade out when aiming down sights

Fix:

\[EXPERIMENTAL] Increased opacity of the red map borders

Increased footstep volume across all surfaces by .15

Zoomed the minimap out by double

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that causes small sights to be obstructed by powerful lights

Killer health is now properly updated on the kill camera UI





We're excited to keep working on POLYGON and hope we can achieve all of our goals. If you have any questions or comments, drop them in the discussion below, or on our Discord. We'll have more to tell you soon!