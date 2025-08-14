 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 19604012 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a physics crash whenever a ragdoll is spawned

Changed files in this update

