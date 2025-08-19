 Skip to content
19 August 2025 Build 19603989 Edited 19 August 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BuildID: 19603989

Game Updates

Co-op

  • Fixed most of the AI cars present in any co-op event eventually DNFing during the race session.

Custom Liveries

  • Fixed Aston Martin Vantage LMGT3 custom liveries showing up in Hypercar category

  • Fixed cases of custom liveries showing on incorrect cars

  • Fixed HUD sometimes rendering on Custom Livery car image renders

  • Tweaked Showroom PFX Profile to improve visibility of car, especially in shadowy areas.

Driver Swaps

  • Added visual car wear transfer for all cars when rejoining in progress events (previously worked on your car only)

  • Fixed driver name sometimes missing for the pitting this lap notification

  • Improved driver swap "taken the wheel" message to only show when a pit stop driver swap occurs and to tell users which car the driver is now driving.

Gameplay

  • Add Engineer message when stationary if clutch is engaged that auto clutch is disabled

  • Fixed an occasional game crash during post race

HUD

  • Fixed an occasional crash related to displaying chat messages on the HUD

  • Fixed flags not rendering on HUD

  • Fixed occasional game crash related to displaying timing data on the HUD

  • Fixed pit stop timings incorrectly showing FUEL RATIO sometimes

  • Fixed Sector 1 not highlighting on the first timed lap

  • Fixed timing saying 1:60.000 instead to 2:00.000

  • Fixed VIRTUAL ENERGY being all capitalized during pit stops in the HUD message

Online

  • Disabled the "Load Opponent Cockpits" setting when online as it impacts your own car

  • Fixed "Waiting for for server" message sometimes appearing multiple times when loading in to a online event

Online Championships

  • Fixed championship UI error: "cannot read properties of null reading '0'"

  • Fixed disabled practice button on the online championship schedule page when running a custom livery

  • Fixed large ford logo in championship standings

  • Fixed missing info for custom cars in online championship standings

  • Fixed rank breakdown car image placement over top of name & stats

  • Fixed UI time error when users select championships

RaceControl

  • Fixed "reading name of undefined" error popup on the profile page

  • Fixed best laps on race reports all showing no time

  • Fixed incident report cooldown not functioning

  • Fixed special event driver ratings being greyed out until hovered over

Race Starts

  • Fixed starting from the pitlane during a race session causing the user to receive a drive through penalty

  • Fixed starting grid not being split by car class in some situations

Race Watch Screen

  • Fixed timing panel not showing lap differences on the watch screen

  • Fixed watch screen not showing fastest time on default view in P/Q

  • Fixed/stopped pit menu switching to pit stop page when you are watching a team mate

  • Prevented race flags showing on replay screen for live events.

Race Weekend

  • Fixed 1st Grid position in the advanced settings for a race session appears as "Scripted"

  • Fixed selecting another car in the standings screen while in the pit menu, resulting in you being locked to that car when you resume driving

  • Removed RealRoad Temperatures setting from Race Weekend Session Config

Replay

  • Fixed race session replays shows as Practice on the watch screen

Teams

  • Updated Team Registration Screen

User Interface

  • Fixed oversized Ford logo on car select screen

  • Fixed swapping between all race sessions in the race results screen causing drivers to keep duplicating on the race results

  • Moved Timezone selection onto settings screen (away from events & schedule pages) 

Car Updates

BMW M4 LMGT3  

  • Fixed non-evo side mirrors not showing correctly

