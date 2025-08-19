BuildID: 19603989
Game Updates
Co-op
Fixed most of the AI cars present in any co-op event eventually DNFing during the race session.
Custom Liveries
Fixed Aston Martin Vantage LMGT3 custom liveries showing up in Hypercar category
Fixed cases of custom liveries showing on incorrect cars
Fixed HUD sometimes rendering on Custom Livery car image renders
Tweaked Showroom PFX Profile to improve visibility of car, especially in shadowy areas.
Driver Swaps
Added visual car wear transfer for all cars when rejoining in progress events (previously worked on your car only)
Fixed driver name sometimes missing for the pitting this lap notification
Improved driver swap "taken the wheel" message to only show when a pit stop driver swap occurs and to tell users which car the driver is now driving.
Gameplay
Add Engineer message when stationary if clutch is engaged that auto clutch is disabled
Fixed an occasional game crash during post race
HUD
Fixed an occasional crash related to displaying chat messages on the HUD
Fixed flags not rendering on HUD
Fixed occasional game crash related to displaying timing data on the HUD
Fixed pit stop timings incorrectly showing FUEL RATIO sometimes
Fixed Sector 1 not highlighting on the first timed lap
Fixed timing saying 1:60.000 instead to 2:00.000
Fixed VIRTUAL ENERGY being all capitalized during pit stops in the HUD message
Online
Disabled the "Load Opponent Cockpits" setting when online as it impacts your own car
Fixed "Waiting for for server" message sometimes appearing multiple times when loading in to a online event
Online Championships
Fixed championship UI error: "cannot read properties of null reading '0'"
Fixed disabled practice button on the online championship schedule page when running a custom livery
Fixed large ford logo in championship standings
Fixed missing info for custom cars in online championship standings
Fixed rank breakdown car image placement over top of name & stats
Fixed UI time error when users select championships
RaceControl
Fixed "reading name of undefined" error popup on the profile page
Fixed best laps on race reports all showing no time
Fixed incident report cooldown not functioning
Fixed special event driver ratings being greyed out until hovered over
Race Starts
Fixed starting from the pitlane during a race session causing the user to receive a drive through penalty
Fixed starting grid not being split by car class in some situations
Race Watch Screen
Fixed timing panel not showing lap differences on the watch screen
Fixed watch screen not showing fastest time on default view in P/Q
Fixed/stopped pit menu switching to pit stop page when you are watching a team mate
Prevented race flags showing on replay screen for live events.
Race Weekend
Fixed 1st Grid position in the advanced settings for a race session appears as "Scripted"
Fixed selecting another car in the standings screen while in the pit menu, resulting in you being locked to that car when you resume driving
Removed RealRoad Temperatures setting from Race Weekend Session Config
Replay
Fixed race session replays shows as Practice on the watch screen
Teams
Updated Team Registration Screen
User Interface
Fixed oversized Ford logo on car select screen
Fixed swapping between all race sessions in the race results screen causing drivers to keep duplicating on the race results
Moved Timezone selection onto settings screen (away from events & schedule pages)
Car Updates
BMW M4 LMGT3
Fixed non-evo side mirrors not showing correctly
