Tank/UI fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
7 key or click right stick for showing tank controls, f,x,square to enter, hold to exit, left stick to accelerate or reverse, left and right triggers to shoot each gun, also when pressing enter on keyboard no longer loses focus while in lobby
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update