14 August 2025 Build 19603904 Edited 14 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
7 key or click right stick for showing tank controls, f,x,square to enter, hold to exit, left stick to accelerate or reverse, left and right triggers to shoot each gun, also when pressing enter on keyboard no longer loses focus while in lobby

