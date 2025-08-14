Version 0.2.3.3 Thieving Pickpocketing.
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:
Fixed Cake Batter ( Mining ) not receiving bonus from invocations.
Fixed Move to Store for Woodcutting Skill guide & Mining Skill guide.
Fixed Imbuing , Lecter, Altar of Void, Altar of Radiance not showing the correct bonus experience.
Corrected Wiki Link in How To Play.
