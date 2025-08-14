Final patch (fingers crossed) for the Webgrave update! Four patches later, we're moving on to the work on the next update (fingers crossed). Here are the full patch notes:

Patch 0.7.4 (64561)

Some heavy Velmorne optimizations and improvements,

Fixed Creeper not granting witchfire on death,

Slomo Calamity spawns should behave better now,

Fixed few minor clipping issues of dynamic items (Velmorne),

Optimization of witchfire eyes on enemies,

NOTE: A few players reported unusual fps drops in Velmorne or other areas. We just found out that latest Windows 11 update, namely KB5063878, might cause this. Sometimes uninstalling it helps, sometimes uninstalling then re-installing it does. But do it only if you have unusual, unexplained drops (which is very rare, FWIW). Here’s how.

P.S. We will indeed publish an updated road map soon. We're getting closer to 1.0, folks... (fingers crossed ːsteamhappyː)