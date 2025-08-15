Version 1.3 is available now as a free update to Mask Around! It features new content, quality of life changes and bug fixes.

Here's the full patch notes:

New Content

Added new weapons Only Zone 3 featured an exclusive weapon (the Star Shooter), so I decided to give zone 1 & 2 their exclusive weapons as well : Rigid Riffle (zone 1) Melon Shooter (zone 2)

Added Sleep Mask and Sleep Backpack You'll have to be either restless or restful to unlock them...



Improvements

Reworked pause menu to show current items' descriptions

Improved masks, backpacks and items menus UI.

Added particle effect to cursed player

Fixed screenshake causing sudden camera movements I completely reworked the screenshake system to ensure a smooth experience

Fixed radio button appearing as selected

Fixed incorrect tutorial text languages when using keyboard controls

Other minor fixes

See you around!