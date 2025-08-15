Version 1.3 is available now as a free update to Mask Around! It features new content, quality of life changes and bug fixes.
Here's the full patch notes:
New Content
Added new weapons
Only Zone 3 featured an exclusive weapon (the Star Shooter), so I decided to give zone 1 & 2 their exclusive weapons as well :
Rigid Riffle (zone 1)
Melon Shooter (zone 2)
Added Sleep Mask and Sleep Backpack
You'll have to be either restless or restful to unlock them...
Improvements
Reworked pause menu to show current items' descriptions
Improved masks, backpacks and items menus UI.
Added particle effect to cursed player
Fixed screenshake causing sudden camera movements
I completely reworked the screenshake system to ensure a smooth experience
Fixed radio button appearing as selected
Fixed incorrect tutorial text languages when using keyboard controls
Other minor fixes
See you around!
Changed files in this update