 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Definitive Edition THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19603752 Edited 15 August 2025 – 08:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.3 is available now as a free update to Mask Around! It features new content, quality of life changes and bug fixes.

Here's the full patch notes:

New Content

  • Added new weapons

    • Only Zone 3 featured an exclusive weapon (the Star Shooter), so I decided to give zone 1 & 2 their exclusive weapons as well :

      • Rigid Riffle (zone 1)

      • Melon Shooter (zone 2)

  • Added Sleep Mask and Sleep Backpack

    • You'll have to be either restless or restful to unlock them...

Improvements

  • Reworked pause menu to show current items' descriptions

  • Improved masks, backpacks and items menus UI.

  • Added particle effect to cursed player

  • Fixed screenshake causing sudden camera movements

    • I completely reworked the screenshake system to ensure a smooth experience

  • Fixed radio button appearing as selected

  • Fixed incorrect tutorial text languages when using keyboard controls

  • Other minor fixes

See you around!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2849231
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link